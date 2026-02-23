The partial release of the Epstein files has prompted some interesting responses. Yuri Bezmenov’s Ghost posted:

From the Epstein files, you can see how he saw himself as spiritual elite, an awakened elect, above standard morality. That “elect” status gave him a moral blank check that licensed the predation. His transhumanist POV was also a part of this frame.

Comedian Duncan Trussell took this observation even further, comparing the Epstein revelations to a hypothetical disclosure of alien life in conversation with Jeremy Corbell:

With the Epstein files you get a form of catastrophic disclosure, not disclosure of UAPs or extraterrestrial life, disclosure of the fact that the super elite—they don’t follow the same laws we do. They don’t have the same view on ethics, morality. It’s almost a different species, in fact. And watching the sort of impact that that’s having on the psyche of people who probably haven’t gone as far out on thin ice as you and I have is really interesting, because you’re looking at people getting red-pilled in the most extreme way, where you look at these emails, it’s not just emails Epstein wrote. It’s emails to Epstein from people who were sucked in by that power, into that orbit. And even though Epstein wasn’t like, “I’m going to puppeteer this person,” just something about hanging out with that, seeing the hedonism, seeing what it’s like to be in a room with all these very powerful people—it’s seductive. Just standing next to it makes you want to become part of it. And that doctor, what’s his name? Attia.

The spellbound Attia had written to Epstein: “The life you lead is so outrageous, and yet I can’t tell a soul…” This is an example of the first criterion of ponerogenesis: the inability to recognize psychopathology for what it is. Without such knowledge and practical abilities, many end up romanticizing evil.

Seth Holehouse wrote an extended post on X, “The Epstein Files Broke Something in Me,” mentioning ponerology. I quote most of it below, with commentary:

The release of the Epstein files has hit me in a way I didn’t expect. I’ve been studying this stuff for over a decade, so it’s not like there was something new and shocking that caught me off guard. But for some reason, seeing the emails, seeing the messages, the photos — it just makes it more real than it’s ever been. It’s put me into a deeply reflective state of mind. Perhaps somewhat similar to how I felt during the weeks following Charlie Kirk’s assassination. And I guess that makes sense. Because for me, both the assassination and the release of these files give me the same feeling. The feeling of overwhelming evil. Evil that’s so real you can almost touch it. It’s one thing to watch documentaries, read books, or listen to podcasts that describe the evil people in this world. It’s another thing entirely when you feel like that evil has come out of the shadows and is staring right in your face. Not hiding anymore. Not pretending. Just looking at you and saying, I’m here. And when you’re staring at something like that, you really only have two choices. You can look away. Or you can try to understand it. Tonight, I’m choosing to understand it. Because I think that’s the only way we fight back.

Ponerology is theoretical for most of humanity until they experience it for themselves. But even that theoretical knowledge is indispensable. Without it, evil will hit you like a freight train. This is why Lobaczewski emphasized the experience of the Eastern Europeans and the natural immunity they developed over decades of communism—and the necessity of inoculating naive populations with theoretical knowledge both as preparation and ideally as protection. For himself, Lobaczewski’s first encounter with the security services left him helpless and incoherent. After some years of experience with such antics, he approached them with a detached strength and confidence that disarmed them. His experience was microcosmic for the nation as a whole.

The Science of Evil in Power

So how are we supposed to make sense of what these Epstein documents have revealed? It’s not just that some politicians are shown to be corrupt. It’s that nearly the entire global power structure appears to be built on the back of corruption, bribery, blackmail, murder, and downright evil. And as you let that sink in, I want to take you somewhere that might help you understand what we’re actually looking at. There’s a book called Political Ponerology by a Polish psychologist named Andrew Łobaczewski. He wrote it while living under Communist rule in Poland. He began writing it in the late 60s, studying how pathological people rise inside totalitarian systems. The original manuscript was seized and destroyed by the secret police. He later rewrote the entire book from memory in the early 80s after fleeing the country. It wasn’t published in English until decades later. And here’s what makes this book so unsettling. It treats evil not as a religious idea or a philosophical debate, but as something clinical. Something observable. Something you can study the same way you’d study a disease. His core finding is this: societies don’t collapse simply because of bad policies or corrupt laws. They collapse when people with deeply disordered minds — especially psychopaths and extreme narcissists — quietly rise into positions of power and begin reshaping institutions to reflect their own inner world.

Bad policies, corrupt laws, incompetence, moral weakness—all these things are what create the opening for those deeply disordered minds.

Łobaczewski explains that a small percentage of the population, roughly four percent, does not experience empathy, compassion, or conscience the way normal people do. These individuals are driven almost entirely by self-interest, power, and control, regardless of the harm done to others. And because of this, they are naturally attracted to positions of authority where they can gain influence over large numbers of people. They gravitate toward roles like politicians, judges, prosecutors, intelligence officials, corporate executives, bankers, media power brokers, and leaders of major institutions. Anywhere power is concentrated, you will find them trying to climb. And here’s the thing. Because they lack normal moral restraint, they’re willing to do things most people would never dream of. They will lie without hesitation. Cheat. Steal. Manipulate. Blackmail. Destroy others to get ahead. And they do it fully aware that normal people are limited by conscience and fear of consequences. That gives them a massive advantage in competitive systems. They know exactly where normal people will stop. They never do. What makes this even more dangerous is that they become experts at blending in. They study normal human behavior. They learn to imitate emotion. Many of them are highly intelligent, charismatic, well spoken, and outwardly virtuous. They can appear compassionate, patriotic, and morally upright while having no inner moral compass at all. They are, quite literally, wolves in sheep’s clothing. Hiding in plain sight.

Almost like they’re a different species, as Trussell put it. Lobaczewski even says as much, though for him, it is the psychopaths who view us as a different species:

They view us from a certain distance, like a parallel species. Natural human reactions—which often fail to elicit interest from normal people because they are considered self-evident—strike essential psychopaths as strange and therefore interesting, even comical. They therefore observe us, deriving conclusions, forming their own different world of concepts. They become experts in our weaknesses and sometimes effect heartless experiments. The suffering and injustice they cause inspire no guilt within them, since these are a direct result of their emotional “otherness” and apply only to “those” people they perceive to be not quite conspecific. A normal person with a natural worldview can neither fully conceive nor properly evaluate the existence of this world of different concepts, or he interprets it through a moralistic lens.

For a psychopath like Epstein, the word goyim is basically equivalent to “normal people,” and the above is how he sees such people.

After briefly describing pathocracy, Holehouse continues:

Now when you look at the Epstein case through this lens, it stops looking like a single criminal operating in isolation. The scale of abuse. The protection. The silence. The destroyed evidence. The repeated institutional failures to fully expose the truth. It all points to something deeper. It looks like a pathocratic system protecting its own. Epstein wasn’t the disease. He was a symptom.

How Do We Cope With This?

So put simply, our world is run by evil people who will do anything, break any law, cross any line to maintain their control and further their power. And the question I keep asking myself is this: how on earth are we supposed to make sense of that? For people like you and me — people who get sick and sob at just the thought of an innocent child being harmed — how are we supposed to cope with the reality that we are being ruled by people who don’t get sick at the thought of harming children? People who enjoy it? Who do it for sport? And they don’t stop there. They literally consume the blood and flesh of their victims, full of adrenaline. It’s their drug of choice. Some say it gives them a high ten times more powerful than heroin. And it’s supposed to reverse aging. Keep them young. How is this any different from the ancient stories and myths of vampires or demons who consume the souls of humans to give them power and immortality?

Here’s how I put it last year:

As for the parallel to demonology:

The Founding Fathers Warned Us

John Adams once wrote, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” He wasn’t the only Founding Father to hold this view. James Madison wrote that our Constitution requires “sufficient virtue among men for self-government,” otherwise, “nothing less than the chains of despotism can restrain them from destroying and devouring one another.” Would you say that our nation is moral and religious anymore? Would you say there is sufficient virtue among men? Perhaps for many of us, yes. But our nation as a whole? Our leaders and institutions? This is literally Days of Noah level evil that we’re seeing. We look around and wonder how our world became so messed up. Gender confused children. Deadly drugs sold to us as miracle cures. Propaganda instead of news. Millions of children going missing. An openly satanic entertainment industry. The list goes on and on. Maybe you sometimes look around and think, what on earth happened to this country? Well. Given what we now all know. What’s clearly written in these millions of documents. Does it make sense now? They tell us our country is a representative democracy. I disagree. It’s an unrepresentative pathocracy. The inmates are running the asylum. And it seems they no longer feel the need to hide that from us.

And this is why Lobaczewski spent the years after he wrote Ponerology developing the concept of logocracy, a system of government designed to prevent pathocracy and explicitly enshrine the intuitions of Adams and Madison into the constitution and the everyday practice of politics and life in society. Because despite the framing of the American constitution, the participatory elements of the American democratic republic have opened it to the worst consequences of democracy. As intuited by Adams and Madison, it has allowed government by the amoral, Godless, and those lacking in virtue—not to mention the incompetent. Did you notice that Epstein correspondent Ariane de Rothschild’s daughter Alice’s SAT scores were 1070—in the 58th percentile? (Epstein tried to help get her admitted to Columbia, who rejected her. She eventually studied at NYU, even though typical applicants score around 1470–1570 on their SATs.)

Why Now? The Revelation of the Method

And that brings me to the next question I’ve been asking myself all week. Why now? Why release all of these documents now? Why leave certain names unredacted? Why allow the public to see all the disturbing details contained within these files? They didn’t have to release them. They could have released three million pages of black boxes and said sorry, it’s all redacted for national security purposes. Is this revelation of the method? Are you familiar with that term? It’s when evil people in power stop hiding what they’re doing and just put it out in the open. Because they know most people still won’t act. The truth gets exposed. People are disturbed. Maybe angry for a minute. And then nothing happens. Life goes on. It’s evil in plain sight. Almost like they’re saying, we showed you. You saw it. And you did nothing. In their minds, that silence becomes permission. Not because people agreed. But because they froze. Got distracted. Convinced themselves it was too big to confront. This is how people get conditioned. When horrific things are revealed slowly, through headlines, documents, or entertainment, the shock wears off. What should trigger outrage starts to feel normal. And that’s the goal. It isn’t honesty. It’s dominance. It’s proof that the system can expose its own corruption and still keep functioning. That’s why the old saying matters so much right now: The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing. And right now, doing nothing is exactly what they’re counting on.

Further on, he quotes a piece by Alexander Dugin:

“The entire Western elite has been discredited. Epstein functioned as a kind of ‘personnel department’ for a world government. Candidates for global power passed through certain rituals and crimes there — including the abuse of minors, murder, and cannibalism — all recorded on film for subsequent control. The Western world has collapsed. Not a single Western political leader, whether in the United States or the European Union, retains any moral authority. This is a coming out: virtually the entire Global West appears as a pedophilic satanic organization. It is the end of any claim to leadership. Now anyone entering into agreements with a Western politician must understand that they may be sitting beside a maniac and a murderer. This is the West. Therefore, after the publication of this evidence, either humanity will destroy this system, this monstrous totalitarian sect, or the West will destroy humanity by transforming the entire planet into something resembling Epstein’s island, which has already become a symbol of the modern West as a whole.”

Asking where we possibly can go from here, Holehouse comes back to ponerology:

How Pathocracies Fall

And I want to go back to Łobaczewski here, because he didn’t just diagnose the disease. He described how it ends. And that’s actually where the hope is in all of this. See, Łobaczewski observed that every pathocracy carries the seeds of its own destruction. These systems look invincible from the outside. They control the banks. They control the media. They control the courts. They control the intelligence agencies. But they have a fatal weakness. The people running them are incapable of understanding how normal human beings actually think and feel. They can imitate empathy. They can perform compassion. But they cannot truly comprehend it. And because of that, they consistently overestimate their own power and underestimate the resilience of ordinary people. He describes a process he calls “the dissidence of the normal.” It’s when enough people within a pathocratic system begin to quietly recognize what’s happening. They start to see through the mask. They notice the cruelty dressed up as policy. They notice the lies dressed up as leadership. They notice the emptiness behind the performance. And once that recognition reaches a critical mass, the system becomes unsustainable. Not because of some dramatic revolution. But because the normal people who were keeping the machine running simply stop cooperating. They stop believing the lies. They stop enforcing the rules. They stop looking away. And that’s exactly where we are right now. That’s what these files represent. Three million pages of proof that the mask has slipped. And it can’t be put back on. Not this time.

Keep in mind that the time difference between when this critical mass is reached and when a pathocracy finally collapses can be decades. This does not mean that the people living in it are complacent. “Regime change” is not easy, and doing it well is even more difficult. It’s during that time period preceding the regime change that people acquire a deeper understanding of the pathocracy, practical skills navigating within it, and the social bonds necessary to put up a united front against those who hold all the institutional power.

Awareness Is the Real Victory

Now I know some of you are angry. And you should be. I know some of you want arrests. You want perp walks. You want Gitmo. And I pray for that too. But I want to be honest with you tonight. Even if that happens — even if a handful of powerful people face consequences — it doesn’t fix the structure. You can pull a few weeds out of a garden, but if the soil is poisoned, new weeds are going to grow right back. The real victory here — the one Łobaczewski would point to — is awareness. It’s the thing evil fears most. Not law enforcement. Not investigations. Not even punishment. What it fears most is being seen. Being recognized for what it is. Because once you see it, you can’t unsee it. And once enough people see it, the game is over. That’s why they’ve spent decades conditioning us to laugh at the phrase conspiracy theory. That’s why they’ve spent billions building media systems designed to keep us distracted. That’s why they ridicule anyone who asks too many questions. Because the moment the average person looks at this information and says, no, this is real, and I’m not going to pretend it isn’t — that’s the moment their power starts to crumble.

As for action, Holehouse recommends doing “exactly what we’re doing right now”: continuing to look at the evidence, sharing it, discussing it in our homes, with our neighbors, at church. “And we raise our children to recognize evil when they see it, so that the next generation doesn’t get fooled the way ours did.”

What I do know is that throughout history, every single system built on lies and cruelty has eventually collapsed. Every one. Not because some hero rode in and saved the day. But because ordinary people — people like you and me — decided they’d had enough. And they stopped playing along.

And as I said, I do think that this collapse process is gonna be rough. I think our lives and our world will change in ways we can’t even conceive. But on the other side, after this evil empire has fallen, I think something really special will be waiting for us. We just need to get through the times ahead without losing our humanity and our faith. Because that’s what sets us apart from these monsters.

