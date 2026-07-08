Political Ponerology

Political Ponerology

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randy's avatar
Randy
3d

There are certainly echoes of this in the US. Why does the ATF (at least under previous administrations) concentrate on going after those making mistaken technical paperwork violations and entrapping people committing violations? Because you could get hurt going after actual illegal/black market gun traffickers and cartel/gang members and similar criminals.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Tim Hartin's avatar
Tim Hartin
2d

And don’t believe for one instant that this can’t happen in the US. Cops (and the military, for that matter) do what they are told to do. They want to keep their jobs, paychecks, and perqs. If jacking up law-abiding citizens who annoy their bosses are what is required to do that, then jacking up law-abiding citizens is what they will do.

Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Harrison Koehli · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture