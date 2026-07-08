Every day a new British police atrocity goes viral on X. In the wake of the release of the footage of Henry Nowak’s murder being facilitated by police—who chose to detain him rather than administer aid, and during which he died from his stab wounds—a clear picture is forming of the state of the British police force. It has undergone a rather severe process of ponerization, made possible by a complete repudiation of the principle of competence. The means by which this has occurred have been a hiring process characterized by negative selection and the resulting inversion of socio-occupational adaptation.

The principle of competence is a natural law. It is rooted in our human nature and has been for tens of thousands of years. As a complex species with very complex brains, humans differ remarkably on a set of traits like intelligence, athletic ability, and moral character. We all understand this to greater or lesser degrees, and it informs every aspect of our lives and relationships. The vast majority of us also accept it, though personal jealousy may grab ahold of us at times.

For a proof of this, look no further than sports. From the time we first begin to play competitively, every boy learns that nature does not endow everyone with equal athletic ability. Some excel in all areas of sport: agility, endurance, coordination, situational awareness, leadership. Others are awkward, inattentive, uncoordinated, and weak. Many are just average. But for the most part, all the boys on a team will rally behind their best player. They will make him their captain, cheer him on, brag about him to others, and admire him.

Very few who watch professional sports are bitterly resentful and jealous of the best player—or even the worst, who is still more talented than the average fan. Rather, we enjoy watching him. We appreciate his skill. Even those without any skill recognize a generational talent when they see it. And sports fans do not complain that he makes millions of dollars a season. Sometimes they may even see an underrated player and think he deserves a pay raise. In our natural state, normal humans are the furthest thing from communist by nature. This is because nature is unequal, and inequality is a gift of Nature and God. We would not be able to accomplish anything without it.

But just as we recognize talent when we see it, so do we recognize its absence. If a player is overrated and overpaid, fans will notice this. If a talentless player has been added to the team out of corrupt nepotism, he will be bitterly mocked. Or, if a male is pretending to be a female and pummeling girls half his size, we will feel that some great injustice is taking place.

That is the norm. There are also anomalies. Some individuals are congenitally jealous and resentful of talent. They may try to sabotage a great teammate in the delusional belief that they will be able to replace him. Or, they may have some talent themselves, but still lack the normal human qualities described above. They will actively seek to destroy greatness for their own benefit. These are the deviants. The psychopaths. The human predators.

These dynamics operate in every sphere of human activity: in the workplace, politics, entertainment, religion. And this is why something like an aristocracy will always be a human universal in all of these domains. There will always be bosses and leaders (and menial laborers), musical stars (and talentless hacks), and excellent priests and saints (and boring pastors and godless heathens). Actual social justice is having a position equal to your talents and your abilities. And social injustice is either holding a position above your station one below it.

In the field of policing, the bar is not set very high. The average patrolman has an average IQ. But due to the nature of his work, he must be physically capable of taking down a strong, violent man when necessary. Ideally he would have at least an average moral sense and connection to the community he serves. But we would be lying if we didn’t think he should have the ability and the inclination to restrain and/or beat the snot out of a violent criminal strung out on meth, should the situation call for it. What good is a man or woman who is easily overpowered by the average young male hoodlum? What happens when you stop hiring men with this talent for physical violence?

You get the UK.

I would now like to introduce into the record the following exhibits:

I don’t think you can take him, mate. Better arrest the guy filming instead.

What do you think happens to a police force that is physically incapable of enforcing the law? You might think that, out of a sense of duty, they would at least still try, like brave Gawain pursuing the Green Knight in the full knowledge that he would be killed in the process. The British police are not nearly so chivalrous. (Except for these chaps, who fought valiantly if ineptly.) Rather, if existing laws cannot be enforced, law enforcement will create new “laws,” the enforcement of which better matches their ability to do so. In other words, standards will be lowered, and since the bar is now very low, the standards will simply be replaced. If violent crime cannot be adequately enforced, violent crime will de facto cease to be a crime.

This is what happens when mediocre or subpar individuals are installed in positions above their station. Lobaczewski calls this upward socio-occupational adaptation. When a person cannot meet the demands of a position (by whatever metric, intellectual, physical, moral), they tend to ignore the difficult problems (in this case, actual crimefighting) and focus on trivial matters, high-handedly and ostentatiously. In the UK, this currently manifests as a refusal to pursue or confront violent offenders and instead to confront, antagonize, and arrest their victims, as well as people who have committed no actual crime.

The latest viral event showed a young British man being attacked by two black youths. While rising to his feet after being tackled by one of them, the man is body slammed by a young female cop against the wall. Still getting his bearings, he punches at his attacker. When he sees it is a police officer, he backs off. The police proceed to arrest him, letting his attacker flee without any serious pursuit.

The Birmingham Police initially tweeted about the incident, saying that the officer did nothing wrong and requesting the public not to publicize the video. Henry Bolton OBE commented:

I’m a former police officer… we’re seeing a pattern… an apparent presumption that in any inter-racial altercation, if there’s a white lad involved, he’s the guilty party. This was not good policing… the lack of situational analysis, the apparent assumption the white lad was in the wrong, and the inappropriate use of force - the female police officer who body slammed the young lad against the shutters - were all unprofessional. The language “walk to the fucking car you dick” was also highly unprofessional. We have to restore British policing. Only one party has a credible plan for doing so Restore Britain

After much online outrage over what the video actually depicts, the police doubled down, stating that they were proceeding with charges against the young man for assaulting a police officer. It took a massive social media response for them to at least admit the following: “We are aware of footage on social media showing the incident before the man is arrested. Recognising that an assault has taken place we are now carrying out active enquiries to identify those involved.” As The Mercian noted: “Casually admitting that if it wasn’t for people on X sharing the footage (which they told everyone not to do) they would never have bothered chasing up on the assault.” By the following day, GB Politics reported that “Birmingham police are now carrying out an investigation to identify people involved in an assault of a white male in Birmingham city centre after footage of the incident went viral on X.”

In this next example, a black immigrant is seen jump-kicking an older man on his bicycle, knocking him to the ground. The police witness this directly. One officer immediately walks in the attacker’s direction, but seconds later is seen with his back turned to him, talking to some bystanders. The attacker struts away. The other officer stands in front of the victim, presumably to stop him from attempting to pursue his attacker. As the X poster asked: “Can anyone explain UK police protocol here? Clearly this migrant assaulted a man on a bicycle in broad daylight in front of police. The migrant appears to walk away; police restrain the victim. Are they under orders to simply not arrest any migrant?”

Another user responded:

Yes. Our family was attacked once… I videod it, reported to Police. The younger office[r]s came to take a statement and said it was clearly an assault. The senior officers refused to escalate. I took the time and insisted to go into the police station to speak with the senior officer and asked why he wouldn’t bring the guy in (local community had told me where the guy worked and knew of him). The senior officer said if he was charged he’d be found guilty and then might lose his job. I told the officer calmly that if he didn’t act, I would sue the police AND the officer personally in 2 privately brought suits. The idiot was charged under a section 5 public order offence and pleaded guilty.

This was 15 years ago.

Clearly, there were still pockets of disobedience 15 years ago. Thankfully it appears those have been mostly taken care of. Now they just don’t do anything.

Imagine being the four-foot-something officer pictured up above. When given the choice, what would you do? Confront two street thugs, who may be carrying knives and who may kill you, or confront the victim they assaulted? The victim, after all, is probably law-abiding and has some socialized degree of respect for authority, however misplaced. He will not kill you. He may naturally get upset with you and cuss you out, but in your mind, that will only further justify your treatment of him. He is obviously disrespectful, most likely racist, and probably deserved the assault in the first place. Only a bad person would do something to provoke two street thugs to attack him, after all. By arresting him, you have not only stopped the situation from escalating; you have prevented what could have been a horrific act of racism against two otherwise innocent people of color. If only all such bigoted attitudes could be erased from society. There would be no violent assaults to police in the first place. Therefore, we should be penalizing those attitudes, scouring citizens’ social media posts to identify them, and letting them know how dangerous such opinions are to the social order.

When not traumatizing young children, arresting Brits for insulting Mohammed or autistic girls for lesbophobically calling a lesbian cop a lesbian, they are “warning” British natives about the future crimes they may commit and to be mindful of what they post on social media. Police tracked down photographer Alastair Hilton at a pub in Chiswick, asking him to step outside in order to tell him just that. Hilton complied:

I have stepped outside and they have threatened me because I tweeted about a councillor banning seating outside pubs in Chiswick. They admit on video (watch it!) that I did not break the law at all. They came to threaten me. To warn me off tweeting about councillors and the council. This is modern Britain. This is the police state. Please, please, please watch this video. It does involve me using very bad language, but this has got to be seen. Police coming out to threaten someone who hasn’t committed a crime. I’m fuming.

Hilton’s account and video prompted others to chime in with their own stories. One reads:

My mind is still blown by this. My wife’s very expensive bike, was nicked. No Police. Someone had a car robbed, there was CCTV, no Police. Someone was burgled, no Police. A woman was stalked, no Police. A man was mugged, no Police. ALL in the same area. What did Alastair do to warrant a ‘check your thinking’ visit? *checks notes* He highlighted how a new Green Party Councillor (thus likely insane) allegedly has an issue with people drinking outside my local pubs, as THEY HAVE FOR THE BEST PART OF A CENTURY.

Allison Pearson commented:

The Chief Constable of Essex Police said it was “madness” - the furore after two officers visited my house on Remembrance Sunday. He described it as “just a five-minute conversation with a journalist”. There is no “just” about a visit from the police. It is deliberately intimidating and an attack on free speech. I was accused of a serious offence under the Public Order Act for posting a tweet, a year earlier. No one thinks the tweet came anywhere near the threshold for criminal investigation. The CPS threw the case out but the process is the punishment. In the same week, a 15-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint a few miles from me. Terrified, he called the police and was told it was no longer a live incident! Feisty tweet - police visit. Knife crime - you’re on your own, mate. Police now think it’s their business to advise and to lecture to enforce “values”. Usually on the basis of an allegation by a “protected characteristic”. They look increasingly sinister and ridiculous. They need to return to policing. Allister did nothing wrong and I hope he joins me in suing the police. Innocent, decent people must take a stand against tyranny,

Paul Weston is correct:

We are not too far away from Gulags now. The British Police are a POLITICAL revolutionary organisation and represents a power structure hostile to the ethos of a sovereign country and people. They are a Vanguard Paramilitary Force similar to the Cheka/NKVD/Stasi/Securitate.

Here is another young member of the revolutionary vanguard who demonstrates a very clear understanding of the exact dynamic I describe above.

Here is their exchange:

British Patriot: I’m breaking no laws. (Okay.) I’m not approaching people. (Okay.) People are approaching me. Teen Cop: Okay. All I’m saying is if you carry on, then there will be issues, alright? British Patriot: With the people? Teen Cop: With the police. British Patriot: Why? How is that possible when I’m not breaking any laws? Teen Cop: Me and my colleague, we’ve explained it many times. We can arrest someone to prevent a breach of the peace. British Patriot: But he has to be doing something wrong. Teen Cop: Yeah… But… You… (smirking) We do… We’re arresting you to prevent it, from you doing something wrong. We’re not going to leave you to carry on winding people up. British Patriot: What is this, like Minority Report, like a crime that might happen in the future? You’re gonna prevent it? Teen Cop: <confused> We can prevent a breach of the peace. Have you heard about it? British Patriot: Why don’t you just tell people to mind their own effing business? Teen Cop: <sternly baffled> Well I wouldn’t recommend you do that. British Patriot: Why? Teen Cop: Because you’re gonna cause issues. We are here to stop anyone attacking anyone or anyone getting angry because your behavior if you carry on with some of these people, someone might lose their temper. (Yeah…?) And then that’s gonna cause a breach of peace, isn’t it? British Patriot: Oh, God, I should have just stayed in bed this morning, shouldn’t I? Teen Cop: <smugly condescending> Maybe you should have.

There you have it, from the horse’s mouth. We will arrest you because you might cause someone to lose their temper and commit an actual crime, and we can’t have that, now, can we?

Such people know on some level that they are incompetent failures. And they know that if competence were ever to be reintroduced as a standard, they would be out of a job, or worse. So they prefer authoritarian governments that will protect their positions, and which harass and oppress everyone that can see the absurdity and the danger they pose. Authoritarian governments also benefit. By making it so that such upwardly adapted people rely on you to keep their positions, you have acquired a loyal base of support among the security apparatus of your country. It’s no accident that the types of non-crimes the police enforce are all of a certain type.

The police thus take relish in demoting and criminalizing innocent people, further degrading their own profession as a whole. And further alienating ordinary people. Cops of the “old school,” who are still capable of fighting crime, are perceived as a constant threat. Their success makes the new recruits look bad, and is a constant reminder of their absolute state of weakness and incompetence. So such cops must comply with the new normal or be pushed out, opening up more positions for young girl cops, weak soy cops, and all-around cop slobs.

This creates a revolutionary climate.

New standard haircut for zoomer cops.

And since some malevolence always accompanies incompetence, the process is not just a comedy of errors; it moves in the direction of evil. This is why I referred to the process as ponerization at the beginning. The transformation of the police force—despite its “caring and compassionate” veneer—is first of all criminogenic. Legal punishments are only effective when they are clear and reliably meted out. When they are not, criminals take that as permission. So the moral intent of the law is inverted. Antisocial criminals are de facto decriminalized, and innocent citizens are treated as criminals.

The lowering and changing of standards also provides an opening for the above-mentioned “anomalies” to move in. These are the human predators who enjoy destroying the innocent and the talented, who get off on controlling others, and who want a world where people like them are in charge and free to do whatever they want to do. These are the people who disdain “normal” society and who would rather punish the raped than the rapist. And they are supported by the incompetent who have convinced themselves that, because they themselves are weak, the real crimes must be the ones they are actually able to fight.

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