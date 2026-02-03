Political Ponerology

asa
Feb 4

I'm a brit that moved to bulgaria with my bulgarian wife, and most of the above reconciles with my experience of life there, albeit with some small, cultural differences. I can especially agree with the idea of an intensity and richness of private life, which I found, to my great surprise, in the 'Commie Blocks.' When I first spent time in one I was rather unnerved, because they are brutal and ugly structures and one assumes from western experience that the same will be reflected in the life of its occupants, as one would find in the 'Projects' in the USA or 'council flats' in the UK. To my surprise, however, I found warm, rich, friendly, intelligent communities inside the Commie Blocks. And so the blocks are a symbol of the ideas expressed above - the structures themselves, incompetently constructed by failing regimes, ugly, dehumanizing, and unstable; and 'hidden' within, rich, intense, human life, flying in the face of the system that 'contains' them.

Having said all that, I was raised in an england whereby a working class father could provide a respectable house for his family of five, amongst similar folk. Whilst I admire the parallel society constructed in Bulgaria, it is inarguably inferior to the community I grew up in. Sadly, however, such communities no longer exist in my region of England, hence my ironic move to the east of europe in search of a better life.

Rikard
Feb 3

A corrupt society, or a corrupt Kultur, is like a garden you do not weed.

There will be good things growing there. Not to their full potential, and not to their full yield but they will grow.

But so will the weeds, and many of those are poisonous or inedible or unusable.

And so you're stuck with a garden that demands more work than a well-weeded one, for less than 1/10 of the potential yield, if that.

Western nations allowing in people from Africa, from most of Asia, from South America and from the moslem occupied areas, is like planting weeds in your garden.

...

All the quoted bits, like this one:

"In the corrupt system, clarity is too dangerous. Nobody wants to be the final decision maker. Nobody wants their name attached to an outcome. So decisions are fragmented. Authority is diffused. Instructions are vague."

Mirror them, and they become text-book eamples of management literature from the past fifty years.

The ethical dilemma remains the same:

Do you want to profit, personally?

Or do you want to do what is right?

