Silent East on YouTube begins his essay on corruption with the following:

When people hear the word corruption, they usually think of money, envelopes, bribes, stolen budgets, officials living beyond their salaries. That image is convenient because it frames corruption as a moral defect, a flaw in character, a problem of bad individuals inside an otherwise normal system. And if that were true, the solution would be simple. Punish the bad people, clean the system, restore order. But corruption survives for decades, not because people are immoral, and not because enforcement is weak. It survives because it quietly replaces something much more important than money. It replaces the relationship between a person and reality.

He draws on his experience growing up in Russia and the difficulties he had adapting to life in a Western nation—and the perspective this gave him on the nature of corruption. As he puts it, corruption is not something one enters into consciously. Rather, it is absorbed unconsciously from childhood. One learns it through trial and error—what works and what doesn’t, which rules apply and which do not. This leads many to a profound disenchantment with official rules, forms, and institutions—with the surface of things in general—which are seen as fake or irrelevant. Outcomes in the real world depend on things like personal connections, timing, leverage, the mood of officials, and informal signals rather than formal processes.

With official rules as mere window dressing and even potential pitfalls, attention shifts to reading people: gauging tone, pauses, expressions, and unspoken cues. This is necessary for survival, and it’s why Russians often have such a sharp sense of social intuition and adaptability to chaotic and informal systems and can even come off as somewhat manipulative. If the rules cannot be relied on to produce predictable outcomes, relationships can be. But when rules become irrelevant—reinforcing the fakeness of exteriors and social institutions—things like fairness become abstract, naive concepts, because the same rules yield different results for different people.

When outcomes are obviously negotiable, talking about equality feels naive … The highest compliment is not good or honest but understands life. And that phrase “understands life” is doing a lot of work. It means you know when rules matter and when they don’t. You know who to approach and who to avoid. You know how to make things happen quietly. You know that complaining is rarely productive and that subtle pressure is more effective than open resistance.

In such a mindset, principle can seem like weakness and a rigid refusal to adapt to reality, and competence becomes a measure of navigating broken systems. Responsibility diffuses through ambiguity (“we’ll see,” “it depends,” “not my department”).

In the corrupt system, clarity is too dangerous. Nobody wants to be the final decision maker. Nobody wants their name attached to an outcome. So decisions are fragmented. Authority is diffused. Instructions are vague.

If something works, it worked somehow. If it fails, it failed objectively. This ambiguity protects everyone involved. It also ensures that punishment is never automatic. It becomes selective, negotiable, contextual. And once punishment is selective, loyalty becomes more valuable than competence. Safety becomes more important than truth.

Honesty becomes detached from outcomes; lies become functional necessities. “You can be honest and still lose. You can be dishonest and still sleep very well. The link between behavior and consequence weakens.” Morality becomes purely situational. Success and failure—both personal and as judged in others—become equally ambiguous. For oneself, merit takes a backseat to connections. For others, it becomes impossible to know if their meritorious image is legitimate or just another facade backed by “connections, luck, or protection.”

In a system where rules are negotiable, doing things the right way stops feeling virtuous and starts feeling impractical. You don’t feel proud for following procedures. You feel exposed. You feel like you are voluntarily making your own life harder for no reason.

For Silent East, while this mode of living may excel in chaos, it destroys long-term thinking and planning. If the rules of the game are not stable, those rules cannot be relied on in some hypothetical future. What is the point of gaining a degree, for example, if your future success might depend on the whims of some petty administrator?

Why invest emotionally in a career path if one arbitrary decision can erase it? Why believe in merit if advancement depends on proximity? Why trust education if it doesn’t protect you? Why plan 10 years ahead if tomorrow’s reality can invalidate today’s effort?

Rather than planning, people tend to focus on the short term in a constant improvisational bout with a chaotic and unpredictable opponent. You don’t realize how exhausting it is until you get out of it, which brings a kind of “quiet relief.” Constant vigilance drains cognitive/emotional energy, and people optimize for invisibility and non-confrontation. It’s better to navigate the system unnoticed than it is to risk sticking your neck out.

On a personal level, this leads to an emotional numbness and resigned acceptance of such contradictions as normal. What might produce a sense of moral outrage in another nation is seen as just the way things are. Outrage fatigue sets in quickly: “Scandals don’t shock, they confirm.” Westerners might see Russians as cynical and fatalistic; Russians might see Westerners as naive and unrealistic—“What do you expect? That’s life.”

Over time, this erodes something fundamental. Expectation. People stop expecting institutions to work. And once expectation disappears, betrayal becomes impossible. You can’t feel cheated by something you never trusted.

Collective action becomes impossible. The state becomes an external “terrain” to navigate, not something to belong to or improve. The sphere of personal meaning contracts to the scale of close relationships.

Corruption self-reproduces through millions of small, pragmatic choices under uncertainty. Resistance is costly, so acquiescence provides a sense of psychological stability. Ultimately, for Silent East, corruption is a failure of trust accumulation. Comparatively functional societies build trust over time; corrupt ones consume it faster than it regenerates.

That’s why corruption is so persistent. Removing corruption without rebuilding trust just doesn’t work. You just remove the coping mechanism and leave the wound open. This is why sudden anti-corruption efforts often backfire. They remove informal stability without providing formal reliability. People don’t feel liberated. They feel exposed.

On “high-trust” societies where institutions tend to work, he writes:

In functional societies, procedures are boring, but they are real. You don’t need to negotiate with them. You don’t need to fear them. They may be slow, imperfect, frustrating, but they are predictable.

Experiencing this was uncomfortable at first. Still trusting “people more than procedures,” he “kept waiting for hidden letters, unofficial expectations, sudden reversals.” And when those didn’t come, and something worked smoothly, he felt uneasy. “It felt like a setup.”

I hesitated to trust contracts even when they were enforceable. I preferred verbal reassurance to written guarantees even when written guarantees were way stronger. Obviously, I felt uneasy relying on institutions instead of people. In moments where I could simply follow a procedure, I still looked for the real channel behind it. I assumed there must be one.

It took time to accept that some systems don’t need to be negotiated, they just function. That realization was painful because it meant that what I had learned to call life experience was actually survival training for a broken environment.

I found Silent East’s thoughts to be dense with insight. As a description of corruption, it has depth and breadth. Having grown up in one of those “high-trust” societies where institutions worked on the whole, I can’t add much to that description besides a couple anecdotes from other Russians. For example, a university in Belarus might have a better reputation than one in Moscow or St. Petersburg, because Russian employers know that a graduate from either of the latter is more likely to have simply bought their degree. A student attending one such university in St. Petersburg may have already earned the equivalent of their Bachelor’s. They are told bluntly that if they want to receive their Master’s, they will have to pay “extra.” Property ownership, starting a business—each is hampered by more than the standard “red tape.” And when the red tape is too onerous, alternatives can be found, like purchasing a residence registration—required for healthcare and school districting—on the grey market when your landlord is unwilling to provide one for you.

Here is an ode to corruption from within the system, written by Artemy Lebedev, a highly successful Russian designer and businessman, which perfectly exemplifies the unconscious mindset Silent East describes:

Corruption is actually one of the greatest and most just achievements of humanity. A person who fights against corruption is essentially saying: “I won’t give you anything, but you owe me everything”. In response to being completely and honestly fucked over, they continue to believe that they are owed something simply because they demanded it. Corruption is the very essence of human relationships. It’s human nature to use one’s official position for personal gain, because what else could you do? Otherwise, they would become a robot-executor. But in whose interests is this? There’s no corruption, for example, in McDonald’s. There, all relationships are absolutely standardized, and any personal arrangements are completely excluded. You come in, get a burger of a known taste, and leave. There’s no way to collude with the cashier, no point in winking at a staff member. In real life, corruption exists in absolutely all countries and absolutely all societies. It’s the main social glue. By the way, the best metaphor for corruption in life is love. Are you fighting against corruption? Having sex with random homeless people assigned to you by a ticket, that’s super fair.

What I can do, perhaps, is comment on the root of this lack of trust that underlies corruption: how it develops in the first place. Silent East simply observes that this state of affairs develops “over decades.” Surely the chaos of the 1990s contributed. But I would go further, at least to the seventy-plus years of communism, if not earlier.

Lobaczewski devotes an entire chapter to “normal people under pathocracy”—the effects it has on them, the ways they respond and adapt, and the deformations to their personalities as they learn to navigate the system. Especially if the imposition of pathocracy is sudden, one’s immediate reaction to its reality is one of shock, helplessness, and cognitive void. The “outrage” is too much to handle, so far removed it is from the everyday experience of reality up to that point. The inhuman brutality and psychopathic mindfuck leaves one practically catatonic, as it left Lobaczewski after his first arrest and torture.

Eventually, however, this gives rise to a kind of psychological “immunity”—resistance to terror and manipulation. Pathocratic tactics such as the above come to be recognized as mere buffoonery through familiarization, habituation, and self-control, turning fear into ironic detachment. “Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?” They also develop survival strategies and psychological adaptations. These include:

Practical Knowledge and Resourcefulness: Over years and decades, people come to learn what works and what doesn’t, with some accumulating “exceptional intuitive perception and practical knowledge” of the system and its unspoken rules. This involves reading the personality of the non-entity bureaucrat across the desk, decoding his intentions, and even subtly manipulating him to do something useful—and advising others on how to deal with the authorities.

Language and Communication: A hermetic “third language” develops: ironic, coded communication laced with dark humor. Through this language, interpersonal and societal links are reestablished and strengthened, often to a stronger degree than found in non-pathocratic countries.

Social Networks and Solidarity: Parallel structures develop for support. This private network provides mutual aid, warnings, and assistance—often anonymously—to those in trouble.

These phenomena are still present in Silent East’s description:

The constant alertness, the shared understanding, the dark humor, the unspoken rules.

This is why Russian society often looks paradoxical from the outside. People can be extremely generous and supportive in personal relationships while showing complete indifference toward abstract institutions. Family and close networks matter intensely. Anything larger feels unreal.

This is why people can appear passive in public and fiercely resourceful in private. Private spaces feel alive because rules are clearer. Over time, this trains people to keep their real selves small and hidden. You don’t express too much. You don’t commit fully. You don’t reveal long-term intentions. You maintain optionality. Flexibility becomes a form of armor.

And yet, and this is important, people still live. They laugh, joke, build friendships, raise families. Corruption doesn’t erase humanity. It compresses it. It pushes it inward. This is why Russian private life can feel incredibly rich and emotionally intense while public life feels empty and cynical. Meaning retreats from shared spaces and concentrates in personal ones.

These sound like strengths and in many ways they are. But they also indicate something missing.

Indeed, these are useful skills and strengths, which people like Lebedev have mastered. Yet the reason for their existence is as an adaptation to a profoundly deviant reality. And that adaptation comes with a cost—what Lobaczewski calls “undesirable psychological results”: moral and emotional distortions. Specific features include:

Emotional Over-Control: Individuals must constantly suppress their normal emotional reactions in order to avoid punishment from the authorities. They become emotionally invisible in public. But this stifling of feelings only leads to delayed or inappropriate outbursts in private, when the person feels safe to express them, e.g., “kicking the dog.”

Personality Impoverishment: Especially in youths born into pathocracy, personality development is impoverished. This can manifest as lack of respect for one’s own body, a weak conscience, cognitive voids, vulgarization of language, and “brutalization” of feelings.

Chronic Neurotic State: Neurosis is human nature’s response when a person (or society) is subordinated to the domination of psychologically abnormal individuals.

Pathological Saturation: Due to prolonged exposure to psychopathic authorities at all levels of society, individuals unconsciously “ingest” pathological material: cognitive, emotional, and behavioral characteristics and habits.

Like Silent East, Lobaczewski portrays these adaptations as a double-edged sword: they facilitate survival, but at the cost of deep and long-lasting psychological scarring. The pervasive mass scale of these phenomena creates conditions for their social perseverance. Even after the dissolution of a pathocracy—which is how Lobaczewski describes the events of 1989-1991—these psychological phenomena persist for decades, at least. On the positive side, he was hopeful for Eastern Europe and the lessons learned from decades of pathocracy.

Despite its holdover culture of corruption, I also hear that things are improving in Russia. Lebedev may not be happy about it, but at least some institutions are becoming boringly efficient, like the aforementioned registration process. My informant described to me completing the process easily and quickly—compared to how it used to be—and thinking, “That’s it? What’s the catch?” By contrast, the Western world, where such institutions have been historically strong, is declining. Trust in those institutions is failing. When a functional system is parasitized, it slowly loses its functionality.

I would argue that one of the main factors driving this is is the type of corruption Silent East dismissed in his opening: “bad individuals in an otherwise normal system,” “money, envelopes, bribes, stolen budgets, officials living beyond their salaries.” Lebedev is right when he says that corruption exists everywhere. He’s wrong in the sense that there are different kinds of corruption. One kind opens the door to another. And a blindness as to their causes is like having a weakened immune system, leaving the door wide open.

