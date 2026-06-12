Political Ponerology

Political Ponerology

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Albert Cory's avatar
Albert Cory
Jun 12

It's pretty obvious what happened, if you know California election law:

Raman workers (or Bass workers) collected the ballots of a lot of homeless or low-propensity voters, filled them out, signed them, and then bundled them. Then by various means they got them into the stream of to-be-counted ballots: fake postmarks, no postmarks, etc. once they knew how many they needed.

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J Robert Burgoyne's avatar
J Robert Burgoyne
Jun 12

Great post, Harrison. If you start writing about election politics and operations, you’re going to be busy for many years. It’s rather challenging to count the number of forces opposing reasonable protections to election tabulations and voter rolls, but I’m glad you’re doing the work. Our election fraud is anchored in inaccurate, inauthentic voter rolls. Carry on.

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