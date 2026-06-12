Longtime election observers know that, historically, the Nithya Raman vote is typically low on election day and then spikes remarkably and steadily picks up steam as the days and weeks of mail-in ballot counting proceed, even outperforming the top competitor. This is known as Raman’s Law, and it perfectly explains the seemingly anomalous state of the (ongoing) mayoral LA election—if you are mentally retarded.

For those who missed the news, on election day, LA’s incumbent mayor Karen Bass (Democrat) took the lead, followed closely by Spencer Pratt (Independent)—the only real candidate worth voting for. It looked fairly certain that the two of them would be heading for the runoff election in November. Trailing far behind in third place was Nithya Raman (also a Democrat). But in the following days, Bass and Pratt’s counts stalled while Raman’s soared, until she overtook Pratt for second place, pushing him out of contention for the runoff. In California it takes a full month to count a lesser number of votes than it takes many countries to count in a single evening. So while the election has now been called, the final tallies won’t be known until early July.

So where did all those votes for Raman (and Bass) come from, and why are Californian election officials seemingly innumerate?

It’s called fraud.

There are many types of election fraud, every one of which I am sure is practiced quite prolifically in California, but I will focus on just one here: harvesting the homeless. As the New York Post put it: “Skid Row homeless claim they’ve been paid to vote for Karen Bass and Nithya Raman.”

The [TikTok] creator [who interviewed the homeless] said he spent about two hours speaking with residents, many of whom claimed voter-registration and outreach efforts were a routine part of life on Skid Row before Election Day. Several residents alleged that groups regularly visited the area asking people to sign paperwork, though some acknowledged they did not fully understand what they were signing. According to multiple residents interviewed on camera, outreach workers allegedly visited the area as often as three to five times a week before the election, with several organizations purportedly involved.

The cost of a ballot for Bass or Raman? Two dollars—maybe as high as five if you’re a good negotiator. James O’Keefe has uncovered similar homeless-votes-for-cash operations:

O’Keefe and the OMG Team went undercover on Skid Row, posing as homeless individuals. On hidden cameras, petitioners admitted they are paid $7–$10 per signature, sometimes earning $1,000 or more per day, collecting signatures from individuals with minimal knowledge of what they were signing. … Paying per signature and encouraging fake addresses violates federal and state election law and is proof of fraud happening in California.

LA election petitioners were caught on tape giving homeless individuals other voters’ information, instructing them to forge voter names and signatures, and offering cash and drugs as incentives to register to vote.

LA has an estimated 44,000 homeless people. Pratt currently trails Raman by 30,000 votes. Thankfully, he is not backing down.

In his criticism of democracy in Logocracy, Lobaczewski wrote:

In every country there is [a] fairly large minority of people in whom weaknesses of mind and character of various kinds impair their ability to form their own judgment on important social matters. It consists of normal people of the lowest aptitude, civilizationally neglected individuals, those of profoundly defective social adaptation, as well as of people with various mental deviations ... [These people] are incapable of prudently exercising the rights and fulfilling the duties that flow from democratic principles. They are also incapable of being guided by an understanding of the good of the whole, or even their own.

In other words, in every population there is a significant segment of the population who are incapable of making an informed judgment about politics—even to their own detriment. They either lack the capacity to understand the issues at hand, or lack the information and socialization necessary to make an informed judgment.

These people instinctively seek out leaders who can suggest beliefs to them or lead them towards supposedly lofty or selfish goals.

Typically, cynical politicians will appeal to such voters, convincing them that they will act in the voters’ interest. As Lobaczewski notes, they will often couch their appeals in “lofty or selfish” terms. This describes the typical Democrat policy platform in LA: one of “compassion,” “equity,” “a city for all,” “affordability,” rent capping, more housing for the homeless, free needles for addicts, etc.

This substantial minority functions as an important voting bloc in modern democracies, enough to shift election results one way or the other, similar to swing states in a federal election. The homeless on Skid Row interviewed in the above clips are members of this minority. However, they have not sought out leaders in the way Lobazewski suggests. Those leaders sought them out, and others like them. Left to their own devices, they would not have voted. They probably weren’t even aware there was an election. But in LA in particular, they represent a numerically significant, untapped source of ballots—not even votes, just ballots. Their “votes” were bought. Others had their votes fraudulently stolen through identity theft—all this made possible by California’s fraud-friendly election laws.

And for those responsible voters who understand the issues, see through the Democratic demagoguery, and sanely voted for Pratt? Thousands have had their ballots flagged due to “signature irregularities.” Others mailed their ballots in prior to the election, yet they haven’t even been marked as received. Gavin Newsom (the poster child of political psychopathy and incompetence) even had the audacity to call for people committing voter fraud to be arrested, saying: “Let’s start with the politicians spreading election lies with the goal of illegally interfering with counting ballots. In California, I just signed a law making that punishable with up to 3 years behind bars.” In California, you can go to jail for hindering the count of fraudulent ballots.

California is the anti-logocracy, where those with the least aptitude are exploited to inflate the numbers for dangerously incompetent and predatory candidates, and those with the most aptitude and civic responsibility have their ballots rejected. This is the logical endpoint of modern Western democracy. You get what the least among you vote for.

About those “leaders” to whom the democratically challenged turn, or who cynically exploit them:

In every country, there are also individuals who wish to achieve importance and prosperity through their awareness of the existence of those less critical people whom they secretly despise. What societies and sociologists do not realize is that these leaders often possess the specific psychological knowledge that we find in psychopathic individuals. Democracy too easily allows activities that pose a permanent threat to itself and to the future of the country.

In other words, candidates who would exploit this minority in such a cynical and self-serving way are political psychopaths. Human predators. Even in his harsh criticisms of modern democracy, Lobaczewski didn’t anticipate modern democrats’ level of deceit. Perhaps he assumed unscrupulous politicians simply appeal to the lowest common denominator and leave it at that. Our contemporary political class doesn’t even work that hard; they just pay them pocket change to generate enough ballots to install their candidate of choice.

In a Californian logocracy, harvesting the votes of the incapable minority would be impossible because they would not be legally permitted to vote in the first place. There would be no inflated voter rolls, because each registered voter would have to produce valid voter identification proving they had passed the voting-rights test and therefore earned the right to vote. The registration process would be designed as a hurdle to be crossed only by those willing and capable of crossing it (with economic assistance for those unable to afford the study time required to pass). The “swing vote” of the incapable minority would thus be eliminated, allowing a new voting bloc to replace them: those with common sense, who ordinarily get shut out and squeezed between the left and right hands of the uniparty.

Voting is a skill and a responsibility, and like all skills, some people lack it. They should not be able to vote, because they cannot vote.

Democratic ideology stresses “inclusivity,” but in practice, such an appeal always tends towards pathological inclusivity. Inclusion is not a good in and of itself, but they would like you to think it is. A home is not a home if you “include” murderers, rapists, and floor-shitters. Neither is a city, or a nation. And when you include those incapable of voting in the voting public, you hand your sovereignty over to those least worthy of leading. That is “democracy.”

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