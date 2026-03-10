New Podcast Appearance
The Science of Psychotherapy
Matthew Dahlitz (The Science of Psychotherapy) recently had me on his show to discuss political ponerology. Check it out on YouTube below:
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That was a good interview Harrison. I read through Karen Mitchell's work and am inclined to agree that there are in most likelihood more psychopath's in the general population than there are that are actually locked up. Because there are certain societal norms or mores that are adhered to but not necessarily dogmatically applied across the whole of a given culture, those inconsistencies are usually cloaked in compassionate or caring language. If a Satanic eugenicist wanted to cover up for their nefarious activities, how would they weaponize the language (think Buck vs Bell, Oliver Wendell Holmes) to favor a desired outcome? If a mob (or "legislative democracy") invented a artificial and superficial relationship between parties with or without their consent (such as compulsory public schools or forced obedience to special interest groups like law enforcement or courts (Administrative courts for example do not require any pre existing contract) to implement their idea of the nuances between the written law and color of law. Resistance itself becomes binary, it is either fatal or futile, but mob rule will never take no for an answer when there is a collective common interest at stake. As I have duly noted that the Mormon's in Southern Utah are not subject to either the United States Constitution or even their own States Constitution. If the real child abusers were of the Epstein class's embedded within certain institutions like the CPS, Police, Courts and other interdependent agents and agencies, then how would you route them out if you've never been familiar with Saul Alinsky's "Rules for Radicals"?