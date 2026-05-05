Political Ponerology

Political Ponerology

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liam's avatar
liam
May 5

Great book, everyone should be reading this book, mandatory here in America.

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Elsa
May 6

Fabulous, this short version of an essential book. Political Ponerology. I was, as the saying goes, "blown away" when I came across this book several years ago. As the author writes:

"I consider this work to be essential reading on the subject of collective evil. The author lays out an extremely detailed and I believe very well founded case that the health of societies and their rise and fall is closely linked to the influence of psychological deviants of the type we would now call “Cluster B” or “dark triad” personality types. In other words psychopaths and related types of individuals.

"I share the author’s view that our civilization is catastrophically vulnerable to the influence of these types because of our general lack of psychological knowledge including specialized language that focuses directly on the problem of psychopathy."

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