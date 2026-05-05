I’m currently working on a fun post, currently sitting at 4,000 words, which will require a bit more time to finish. So in the meantime, check out the following video/PDF. Colin Davis of Shadow Tech Alchemy has produced a summary of the first edition of Political Ponerology. So far I have only checked some random parts, but it looks well done.

The text comes to 54 pages (available here) and the audio, available on YouTube below, is the length of a longish movie, just below 2.5 hours.

Colin writes:

Preface by the editor of this AI paraphrased edition:

For decades I have been on a quest to try to understand the nature of human evil. I have gone in many directions and turned over many stones. Underneath one of those stones was this book, Political Ponerology. I consider this work to be essential reading on the subject of collective evil. The author lays out an extremely detailed and I believe very well founded case that the health of societies and their rise and fall is closely linked to the influence of psychological deviants of the type we would now call “Cluster B” or “dark triad” personality types. In other words psychopaths and related types of individuals.

I share the author’s view that our civilization is catastrophically vulnerable to the influence of these types because of our general lack of psychological knowledge including specialized language that focuses directly on the problem of psychopathy.

As a Jungian who has deeply pursued the subject of the shadow, I am also aware that psychopaths are not the primary cause of human evil. As I understand it, evil is a function of the structure of the human psyche and our inbuilt need to externally displace our primal and antisocial drives into the world and onto each other through psychological projection.

Psychopaths, it seems to me, serve as triggering agents who facilitate the movement of shadow energy in people who are totally unconscious of their own shadows and have a need to offload this caustic energy. Psychopaths, especially when gathered into positions of influence, are energized to serve as the matadors who direct the attention of our inner beasts towards the direction they wish to take it. But ultimately it is we who end up getting sliced up.

I agree with the author’s general proposition that we need a new science focused on this macro-social problem and that general psychological literacy is badly needed. But my view on this is also in line with that of Carl Jung and his colleague Erich Neumann who looked forward to a psycho-spiritual public movement focused on inner development and the conscious integration of our own shadows - what Jung called Individuation. This type of personal inner work actually produces the highest level of immunity to psychopaths and the proliferation of evil. I recommend Neumann’s book Depth Psychology and a New Ethic, which I have also produced a paraphrased edition of.

The reason for this paraphrase of Political Ponerology, which was created with the help of an AI program, is because the text is very dense and the language difficult to comprehend, even for those with psychological training. I have tried to preserve the full theoretical framework while compressing the original to roughly a fifth of its length. Please excuse any errors in the audio version due to limitations in AI voice technology. The edition this paraphrase is based on is the first Red Pill Press release from 2007. There is now a 2022 release with an improved translation and extras. I encourage you to obtain a physical copy for all the added depth it contains and keep it in your library.

Colin Davis

April 2026

https://shadowtechalchemy.com