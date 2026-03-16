Political Ponerology

Political Ponerology

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alison's avatar
alison
1d

The "hidden power" is not so hidden anymore. It is malevolent and they have plenty of psychopathic individuals backing them up.

America's Founders did not want political parties. They knew factions only fight for themselves. The "people" mean nothing other than to be used.

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TomNearBoston's avatar
TomNearBoston
21h

Weinstein says someone who is in a position to know-- Trump-- should tell us the truths he has access to.

My fear is that there is a lot Trump doesn't have access to. For example, his being coralled by the "science" crowd into shuttering and poisoning the country -- and facilitating the steal of 2020-- because "germs." Think DJT really understands what a con that whole thing was?

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