Political Ponerology

Political Ponerology

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Josh Slocum's avatar
Josh Slocum
4d

Thank you for getting into the details-this is a serious problem with the broken concept of "suicidal empathy."

Without meaning to detract from your detailed analysis, this is the boiled down version I use:

"So-called suicidal empathy is just enabling of narcissistic abuse. It's a reversal on its face. It looks at a person who has *narcissistic and often violent disregard* for people she *should* identify with and care about. Instead, she sacrifices the safety of people she should care about for the interest of a psychopath/manipulator so he can continue hurting her people that she should care about but doesn't."

"Suicidal empathy" is just another narcissistic reversal.

The behavior is actually narcissistic, aggressive abuse.

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1 reply by Harrison Koehli
Paradise's avatar
Paradise
4d

I’ve never once seen suicidal empathy. Every example of ‘suicidal empathy’ is just performative virtue signalling when you look closely at it.

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