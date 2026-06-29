Political Ponerology

Political Ponerology

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Highland Fleet Lute's avatar
Highland Fleet Lute
Jun 29

When I was a kid, I had this ancient book of Grimm's Fairy Tales handed down to me by grandmother. It was so old, I suspect it might have been hers when she was little.

At bedtime, my mum would read me these stories in quite an illustrative and animated manner and seemed to take great relish in scaring the crap out of me.

Naturally, once the wolf was chopped to pieces or the witch was safely in the oven or whatever, I would insist in the most demonstrative fashion that she read it to me again.

LOL.

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2 replies by Harrison Koehli and others
alison's avatar
alison
Jun 29

I have this feeling that young people starting with their childhood from the 1990s must not have had the form of developmental nurturing that previous generations received at home before being sent to "school". I wonder if the "safe-spaces" demanded by college students has anything to do with never having had a way to feel and give voice to their inner conflicts as children.

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