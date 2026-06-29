Editor’s preface: The following piece, by our special guest contributor, John D. Hipsley, is a must-read. At first glance, readers may wonder what it has to do with ponerology. The answers to that question can be found in Chapter 2 of Lobaczewski’s book. Fairy tales embody a deep understanding of human psychology and are a child’s first preparation for the evil they either have already encountered in their lives, or will as they grow up.

As Hipsley’s article, based on the work of Bruno Bettelheim, shows, the fairy tale works directly with the child’s “instinctive substratum” – the source of our human nature with all its emotional and dynamic features. These emotions and dynamisms form the foundation of our “basic intelligence” – our capacity to understand self and others, and their relationships – which is shaped by our life experience, including that gained through fairy tales. The tales use the child’s innate ability for “internal projection” to imaginatively participate in a disintegrative and reintegrative process – catharsis – that shapes and guides his emotions in a manner less stormy than would be experienced in real life, allowing the child’s own creative instinct to reshape their personality, internalize virtue, and gain control over overwhelming emotions. As Lobaczewski writes:

… our instinct is our first tutor, whom we carry inside all our lives. Proper child-rearing is thus not limited to teaching a young person to control the overly violent reactions of his instinctual emotionalism; it also ought to teach him to appreciate the wisdom of nature contained within and speaking through his instinctive endowment.

Scholarly Attribution This article draws extensively on the ideas, framework, and arguments developed by Bruno Bettelheim in The Uses of Enchantment: The Meaning and Importance of Fairy Tales (1976, Alfred A. Knopf). All core theoretical propositions are Bettelheim’s. The original FOLK and TALES frameworks, graphical presentations, and applied educational commentary are the author’s own synthesis and extension of that foundational work. Readers are strongly encouraged to consult the original text.

Introduction: The Struggle for Meaning

Every child faces the bewildering task of making sense of the world — a world that is by turns joyful, frightening, unfair, and mysterious. Long before a child can name these experiences, they live them: the terror of abandonment, the shame of smallness, the electric pull of forbidden curiosity, and the deep longing to matter and to be loved. For centuries, one art form has spoken directly to these wordless predicaments. Not through lecture or moralising instruction, but through the coded language of witches and heroes, enchanted forests and impossible tasks — the fairy tale.

Bruno Bettelheim, the Austrian-American psychologist and child development scholar, dedicated much of his career to understanding why these ancient stories exercise such a hold over young minds. His landmark 1976 work, The Uses of Enchantment, offered the most psychologically rigorous account yet given of the fairy tale’s power. Drawing on Freudian theory, clinical observation, and deep literary analysis, Bettelheim argued that the fairy tale is not mere entertainment. It is, he wrote, among the most serious contributions a culture can make to a child’s psychological and moral education.

“The fairy tale is future-oriented and guides the child to relinquish his infantile dependency wishes and achieve a more satisfying independent existence.” — Bruno Bettelheim, The Uses of Enchantment

This article synthesises the central insights of Bettelheim’s work through two original analytical frameworks — the FOLK Framework and the TALES Framework — designed to make his ideas accessible to educators, parents, and storytellers working with young children today. These frameworks are our own organisational contribution; the underlying intellectual architecture is entirely Bettelheim’s, and his original text remains essential reading for anyone who wishes to engage seriously with this field.

1: The FOLK Framework

At the heart of Bettelheim’s account is a deceptively simple claim: fairy tales work because they take children seriously. They do not shield young minds from darkness, complexity, or existential anxiety. Instead, they give these experiences shape and symbolic form — a shape the child’s developing psyche can grasp, process, and ultimately master. The FOLK Framework below organises these core qualities into four interlocking principles.

Figure 1: The FOLK Framework — Feeling · Outcome · Literature · Kindergarten

F — Feeling: The Non-Rational Intelligence of the Child

The first and most foundational principle Bettelheim identifies is that fairy tales speak to children at the level of feeling, not reason. He is careful to distinguish the non-rational from the irrational: fairy tales are not confused or illogical. They operate, rather, in the emotional and unconscious register that is most alive in a young child — a register that rational explanation cannot reach.

Children, Bettelheim observes, are subject to feelings they cannot name: mortal anxiety, desperate loneliness, violent rage, and consuming jealousy toward siblings. These feelings are not aberrations. They are the emotional reality of childhood. The fairy tale validates this reality. It says, in effect: your inner world — with all its monsters and terrors — is real, and others have felt it too. By finding these feelings externalised in story, the child begins to understand that they are survivable.

This is why, Bettelheim argues, well-meaning parents who offer only cheerful, conflict-free stories actually do their children a disservice. Such stories speak only to the conscious, sunny surface of experience and leave the child’s inner turmoil unaddressed — and therefore unchecked. The fairy tale, by contrast, plunges directly into that turmoil and offers a path through it.

O — Outcome: The Hope That Is Not Naive

Bettelheim is equally clear that fairy tales are not nihilistic. For all their darkness — the abandoning parents, the murderous stepmothers, the child-devouring witches — they reliably move toward hopeful resolution. The hero survives, the innocent triumphs, the unjust are undone. But this hopefulness is not sentimental or dishonest. It does not pretend that suffering is avoidable. It promises, rather, that suffering is not permanent — that the child who perseveres will emerge.

This outcome, Bettelheim notes, transcends culture, gender, and language. The structural arc of the fairy tale — isolation, ordeal, triumph — speaks to something universal in human psychological development. The child who follows Cinderella or Hansel through their trials is rehearsing, imaginatively, their own future capacity to face adversity. The story does not merely entertain. It provides what Bettelheim calls an “existential reassurance” that the child’s predicament, however dire it feels, is temporary.

Fairy tales promise the child that, no matter how daunting their predicaments seem, they too can overcome obstacles, outwit adversaries, and find a secure place in the world.

L — Literature: The Essential Canon

Bettelheim locates the fairy tale firmly within the canon of serious literature — indeed, as perhaps the most indispensable literary form for children. He observes that fairy tales were originally told aloud, passed from generation to generation through the living voice of an adult who knew the stories by heart. This oral intimacy is not incidental. It is part of the tale’s power: the child receives the story through a trusted relationship, which amplifies its capacity to reassure.

Unlike modern children’s stories, which Bettelheim critiques for their avoidance of existential difficulty, the classical fairy tale confronts children with the full range of human experience — mortality, betrayal, jealousy, courage, and love. Its figures are archetypal rather than psychologically complex, which allows the child to engage fully with the moral and emotional stakes without being confused by adult ambivalence. The simplicity is not a limitation but a feature, perfectly calibrated to the child’s developmental moment.

K — Kindergarten: Children Are Gardens, Not Factories

The word kindergarten literally means “children’s garden” — and Bettelheim’s understanding of child development is thoroughly horticultural. Children are not empty vessels to be filled with information, nor problems to be managed through discipline. They are growing organisms, each developing at their own pace, requiring nurture, space, and the right conditions to flourish.

The fairy tale participates in this gardening. It does not instruct the child what to think or feel. It provides images and narratives that the child can grow into — drawing different meanings at different ages, returning to the same story when a new developmental challenge calls for it. Bettelheim is emphatic that this process must not be forced or explained. The enchantment depends precisely on the child not quite knowing why the story moves them so deeply. The adult’s role is to offer the story and then stand back.

2: The TALES Framework

If the FOLK Framework describes what fairy tales are and why they belong in children’s lives, the TALES Framework describes how they work — the specific psychological mechanisms through which enchantment operates. Bettelheim identified these mechanisms with clinical precision in The Uses of Enchantment, and they remain among the most illuminating accounts of narrative’s effect on the developing mind.

Figure 2: The TALES Framework — Timeless · Appeals · Learn · Enchant · Symbolic

T — Timeless: The Task of Civilising the Self

Bettelheim’s most arresting claim is that the fairy tale’s primary psychological task is to help children achieve what he calls a “more mature consciousness” — to civilise the chaotic forces of the unconscious so that they do not overwhelm the developing personality. The fairy-tale hero’s journey is, in this reading, a map of the child’s own inner journey toward integration.

This task is not time-bound. It is not a problem solved once in childhood and set aside. The existential challenges fairy tales address — fear of abandonment, desire for omnipotence, the struggle between impulse and restraint — recur across the lifespan. This is why adults return to fairy stories with renewed understanding, and why a child can encounter the same tale at five and at thirteen and find it speaks to entirely different concerns. The timelessness of these stories is not an accident of cultural transmission. It is a consequence of their attunement to the permanent structures of human psychological life.

A — Appeals: Imagination as the Engine of Development

For children, Bettelheim argues, imagination is not a luxury or an escape from reality. It is their primary cognitive instrument — the mechanism through which they build their understanding of the world, regulate their emotions, and rehearse future experience. The fairy tale feeds this engine with the most powerful fuel: images that are vivid, emotionally charged, and symbolically resonant.

The brain of a young child is, in the most literal sense, built through imaginative engagement. When a child loses herself in the world of a fairy tale — feeling the terror of the dark forest, exulting in the giant’s defeat — she is not passively consuming a story. She is actively constructing neural pathways, emotional frameworks, and moral intuitions that will shape her experience for the rest of her life. Bettelheim grasped this before developmental neuroscience could confirm it.

L — Learn: The Child’s Own Wisdom

One of Bettelheim’s most radical and enduring insights is that the child alone can determine which fairy tale is most important to them at any given moment. Parents and educators can offer a range of stories, but the child’s response — the intensity of their engagement, the demand to hear a story again and again, the distress if it is skipped — is the infallible signal that this story has found its mark in the child’s unconscious.

This learning is not cognitive in the conventional sense. The child does not sit down to extract lessons from the tale. Rather, the story works on the child’s unconscious, providing symbolic solutions to emotional problems that the child may not even be able to articulate.

Bettelheim warns emphatically against the adult impulse to explain these processes to the child — to make conscious what the story is doing. Such interpretation destroys the enchantment, and with it the story’s therapeutic power. The child’s unknowing is the condition of their learning.

Only the child can determine and reveal their preference for a particular tale by the strength of feeling with which they react to what the story evokes in their conscious and subconscious mind.

E — Enchant: Translating the Overwhelming

Among the most clinically precise of Bettelheim’s observations is his account of how fairy tales manage the child’s experience of overwhelming internal states. Fear, rage, jealousy, and shame are not abstract concepts for young children. They are experienced as literal, physical forces that can feel unbearable and annihilating. The fairy tale performs a crucial act of translation: it externalises these forces in manageable symbolic form.

The wicked stepmother is not merely a character. She is the child’s experience of a mother who sometimes withholds, punishes, or seems cold — projected outward where it can be examined without guilt. The giant is not merely a villain. He is the overwhelming power of adult authority, experienced from the vantage point of a small child. By using character polarities — the all-good versus the all-bad — fairy tales give the child a safe theatre in which to process conflicts that would otherwise remain formless and terrifying. The enchantment is not magic. It is the precise application of symbolic form to emotional reality.

S — Symbolic: Foundations of Abstract Thought

Bettelheim’s account of the fairy tale’s symbolic function reaches toward something even more fundamental than emotional regulation: the child’s developing capacity for abstract thought itself. When a child decides that a stick is a magic wand, they are not merely playing. They are discovering — and practising — the insight that one thing can stand for another. This capacity for symbolic representation is the cognitive foundation on which literacy, numeracy, and complex reasoning are subsequently built.

Fairy tales are saturated with this kind of symbolism, and children engage with it naturally and joyfully. The glass slipper, the spinning wheel, the forbidden room — each is a concrete image that carries a freight of psychological meaning. The child does not need to decode this symbolism consciously. They absorb it through the experience of the story, and in doing so they exercise and strengthen the very cognitive muscles that formal education will later call upon.

3: The Enduring Argument

Why Dark Stories Are Safe Stories

Perhaps the most counterintuitive — and most important — of Bettelheim’s arguments is his defence of the fairy tale’s darkness. Contemporary instincts often run toward protecting children from frightening content. Bettelheim argues that this protection, however well-intentioned, leaves children alone with their fears. The child who is told only cheerful stories must conclude that their own inner darkness — their violent fantasies, their fears, their rage — is uniquely monstrous.

The fairy tale tells a different and more honest story: that darkness is a universal feature of human experience, that even the most isolated and vulnerable hero can prevail, and that the most terrifying adversaries can be defeated. This is not false comfort. It is what Bettelheim calls existential reassurance — not the denial of difficulty, but the promise that difficulty is survivable.

The Morality of Identification

Bettelheim offers a sophisticated account of how fairy tales promote moral development — one that differs sharply from cautionary-tale approaches. The child does not become good by being warned about bad behaviour and its consequences. The child becomes good by identifying with a hero whose goodness is attractive, whose struggles mirror their own, and whose triumph the child imaginatively shares.

In fairy tales, figures are clearly drawn: entirely good or entirely bad, not because life is simple, but because the child’s developing moral imagination requires clear poles before it can cope with complexity. Bettelheim is emphatic that this simplification serves a developmental purpose. Moral ambiguity — the full truth of adult experience — must wait until a sufficiently firm sense of self has been established. The fairy tale builds that self.

The Living Relationship: Telling and Listening

Bettelheim is notably insistent that fairy tales are most powerful when told aloud, from memory, by a trusted adult — not read from a sanitised picture book, and certainly not mediated through a screen. The relationship between teller and listener is not incidental. It is part of the therapeutic structure. The child who receives a story from a parent who loves them receives it in a context of safety that amplifies every dimension of the tale’s reassurance.

He also cautions that the adult must resist the temptation to interrogate the child about the story’s meaning or their emotional response to it. The child’s inner world is precious and private. To penetrate it uninvited — even with the best intentions — is to deprive the child of the experience of having worked something out for themselves. The goal is not understanding. It is growth.

Bettelheim’s Caution to Educators and Parents “Even if a parent should guess correctly why his child has become involved emotionally with a given tale, this is knowledge best kept to oneself. The young child’s most important experiences and reactions are largely subconscious, and should remain so until he reaches a much more mature age and understanding.” — The Uses of Enchantment

Conclusion: The Gift of Enchantment

Bruno Bettelheim’s contribution to our understanding of fairy tales is irreplaceable. At a time when children’s literature was being sanitised, simplified, and stripped of its darkness, he made a rigorous and passionate case for the ancient stories in their original, undiminished form. His argument was not sentimental or nostalgic. It was psychological, developmental, and therapeutic: these stories work because they are honest, because they are symbolic, because they take the child’s inner life seriously.

The FOLK and TALES frameworks developed in this article are our attempt to make Bettelheim’s insights more accessible to contemporary educators and parents — to translate his deep analytical account into a practical vocabulary for those who read to children, choose stories, or design early learning programmes. They are intended as a doorway into his thinking, not a substitute for it. Anyone who works with young children and cares about their inner lives owes it to themselves to read The Uses of Enchantment in full.

Children today, as Bettelheim observed, no longer grow up within the security of extended families and integrated communities. They face the existential challenges of childhood with fewer of the informal supports that once surrounded them. The need for stories that speak honestly to those challenges has not diminished. If anything, it has grown. The fairy tale — ancient, symbolic, hopeful, and dark — remains one of the most powerful gifts we can offer a child who is struggling, as all children must, to make sense of the world and their place within it.

“The fairy tale is unique, not only as a form of literature, but as a work of art which is fully comprehensible to the child, as no other form of art is.” — Bruno Bettelheim

Summary of Key Ideas

Fairy tales validate the child’s non-rational, emotional inner world — including its darkness, fear, and rage — legitimising feelings that children cannot otherwise articulate. Their hopeful outcomes provide existential reassurance: not the denial of suffering, but the promise that suffering is survivable and temporary. The classical fairy tale constitutes the essential literary canon for children — confronting existential predicaments that modern children’s literature tends to avoid. Children are like plants in a garden: they require nurture, space, and the right conditions — not rigid instruction or premature explanation — to develop naturally. The fairy tale’s primary developmental task is to help children civilise their unconscious — achieving the emotional maturity needed to navigate the social world. For children, imagination is not entertainment but the primary engine of development — the mechanism through which they build their brains and their understanding of the world. Only the child can determine which story is most important to them at any moment — revealed through the intensity of their emotional response, not through adult selection. Fairy tales translate overwhelming internal emotions — fear, rage, jealousy — into manageable symbolic form through character polarities and archetypal narrative. The symbolic thinking fairy tales encourage — one thing standing for another — is the cognitive foundation for literacy, mathematics, and all abstract reasoning. Adults should tell (not read) fairy tales to children and resist explaining them — the enchantment, and its healing power, depends on the child’s not quite knowing why the story moves them.

References & Further Reading

Bettelheim, B. (1976). The Uses of Enchantment: The Meaning and Importance of Fairy Tales. Alfred A. Knopf, New York. [Primary source for all theoretical content in this article.]

Zipes, J. (2006). Why Fairy Tales Stick: The Evolution and Relevance of a Genre. Routledge. [A contrasting sociological perspective on the fairy tale tradition.]

Mar, R.A., & Oatley, K. (2008). The Function of Fiction is the Abstraction and Simulation of Social Experience. Perspectives on Psychological Science, 3(3), 173–192. [Contemporary psychological research supporting narrative’s role in social cognition.]

Paley, V.G. (2004). A Child’s Work: The Importance of Fantasy Play. University of Chicago Press. [A complementary account of the role of imaginative play and storytelling in early childhood.]

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