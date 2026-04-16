The following clip was brought to my attention by a subscriber during one of our recent Saturday Ponerology chats. It features streamer Asmongold commenting on the recent NDP leadership convention. For the non-Canadians out there, the NDP, or New Democratic Party, is a Canadian political party to the left of the Liberal Party (the party led by current Prime Minister Mark Carney). Initially coming from populist, agrarian and socialist roots, the NDP has become…this.

It must be seen to be believed.

For background, the initial clips feature speakers using various colored “point of privilege cards” to speak at the convention. This travesty of reason was implemented in order to ensure “equitable representation” in the debates by prioritizing speakers from “marginalized groups.” Hijinks ensued, with empowered narcissists using the cards to jump in line, compare their respective intersectionalized oppression status (always in their own favor), complain about their place in line due to others’ privilege, and make a total mockery of Canadian politics in the process. (There is also some identical footage from the Democratic Socialists of America in 2019, so this isn’t a wholly Canadian form of insanity.) If you find observing the intricate process by which animals like chimps establish a dominance hierarchy, trust me, you’re not going to find this nearly as edifying.

This is worse than watching a comedian bomb on stage. At least then you can observe the sweat of realization on his brow that comes with the self-awareness that he is, in fact, bombing. But the show must go on, so he persists, compounding the prickling shame, the constricting awkwardness, and the accelerating rate of perspiration, until he finishes his set and can escape the crowd’s judging eyes. This, by contrast, is more like exploiting a “special needs” child for entertainment. In that case, the child does not even realize he is being used as the butt in someone else’s mean-spirited joke. He is blissfully ignorant of whether or not he is tanking or nailing it in the eyes of the audience. In the case of this NDP convention, the individuals involved are at least possessed of a basic level of intelligence that the special needs child lacks, but seem to be convinced that they are, in fact, nailing it. What they lack is any apparent capacity for self-awareness and how their behavior reflects on themselves, the organization of which they are a part, and the wider society that allowed them to make such fools of themselves in the first place. They betray no sense of recognition that they are fools, clowns, cringeworthy embarrassments.

I feel like I just witnessed the first documented self-inflicted hate crime, and I am calling on the authorities to take action and make sure it forever enters the category of Never Again.

I cannot put it as beautifully as Asmongold did after watching a speaker rail against the war in Iran, only for her choice of address (Madame Chair) to be corrected by the non-binary Chairwoman with a reminder on her “correct” pronouns (they/them/their/chair) and the correct procedure for speaking to a resolution or calling a question:

This is the Karen Ouroboros. This is the snake consuming itself. You have a bunch of entitled, narcissistic, mentally ill millennials that have held an entire convention to talk about themselves and to argue about protocols and bureaucratic procedure. That’s right. That’s what this is. It’s unbelievable. “It’s the oppression Olympics.” Yes. And they’re all losers.

As he astutely observed earlier in the video:

What this really is, is, it’s an ideology of pathological narcissism. It’s completely self-referential narcissism that every single thing in the world relates to and is about themselves. And this is the reason why it’s become so prolific, is, it’s because all of these people all over the world can relate to themselves. They can talk about themselves. So if they can make their entire identity about themselves rather than the ideas they hold, then it makes it a lot easier for them to have this identity and they don’t have to think about it. They don’t have to justify it. They don’t have to rationalize it. It’s completely self-referential narcissism and it is a lens in which they see the entire world. And that’s the reason why there’s so many of these people.

This is a level of pathological ideology I don’t think even Lobaczewski could have predicted. The ideologies of which he wrote served a similar purpose, but at least they had the trappings of ideas. These ideas were then used to rationalize and justify the ideologues’ own psychological abnormalities, giving them a false sense of normality and thus belonging—and meaning. Today, such ideologues have dispensed with the ideas almost entirely, transmuting them into a simpler, purer reflection of themselves. Narcissus has looked into the pool, grasped ahold of his own image, and made it into an idol of worship.

That said, it serves the same purpose that Lobaczewski identified, and which I wrote about here two years ago:

Here is the dynamic as Lobaczewski understands it. Those with various psychological abnormalities—usually of the interpersonally and socially destructive kind—latch onto particular social ideologies not for their intellectual content, but for personal, psychological reasons. Political ideology is a way of plastering over the self-awareness of their own abnormality, the acknowledgment of which causes extreme discomfort. It is much easier to believe that everyone else is fundamentally flawed than to believe that about oneself. So they become mouthpieces for the ideology, anti-apostles spreading the good news through which they have found a kind of salvation in collective self-blindness with likeminded others. This places them in the position of turning the tables. They are on the cutting edge. They are on the right side of history. They are right. They are normal.

As long as their inner Sauronic eye is turned outward—at the sins and flaws of the world—they do not have to look within. They don’t have to realize they are flawed, and flawed more profoundly and more deleteriously than those against whom they rail. Their political activism is designed to keep that realization from their consciousness by any means necessary. Every little reminder threatens to tear down the facade keeping that apocalyptic reality from manifesting. And so, their ideology and their participation within it serve as a battle on two fronts. On the first, they convince themselves of their own normality—not only that, their own superiority, whether it is explicitly articulated or not. (This is the implication of every uttered moralism against the ideology’s enemies.) This is confirmed daily via the affirmation of those with whom they surround themselves. On the second front, they must eliminate any reminders coming from the wider world around them—the normal majority. The circle of affirmation must extend to encompass wider and wider social spheres. And this is why such ideologies always turn totalitarian in their hands.

Every “misgendering,” for instance, is a tiny assault on the fortifications of self-delusion and thus must be stamped out. Those who commit such aggressions must be punished: shamed, at the very least (though the misgendered are often shameless), or—and this is best, by their own logic—prosecuted, jailed, or successfully “reformed.” The goal is to make the stakes for causing a chink in this mental armor high enough that it never occurs—that reality is never reflected back to them. This will never happen, of course, so the means for preventing it must become ever more tyrannical, up to and including the sadistic torture and murder of dissenters, as practiced to great effect by the Bolsheviks, for example.

This is a macrosocial form of “walking on eggshells,” as it’s called in the borderline personality disorder literature. “Let’s all just pretend that black is white so that they/them doesn’t freak out again.” That freaking out can mean a call to the police, a false claim that they have been “assaulted,” that their partner is abusing the kids, or some other lie or exaggeration. They may even hurt themselves so that when the police arrive there is some blood or bruising as evidence. Now, however, they can just say they’ve been misgendered and achieve a similar effect.

The convention’s chairwoman on display in the video, lawyer Adrienne Smith, lays out the rules below:

In 2021, Smith made headlines for successfully representing a restaurant employee — who was terminated after insisting on being addressed using they/them pronouns — before the BC Human Rights Tribunal, securing a $30,000 award. “It should be a signal that employers need to be respectful. Correct pronouns for individuals are not optional. Employers are not free to address people by the pronouns employers choose to,” Smith told the Vancouver Sun at the time, adding that “the employee didn’t get $30,000 because they were called by the wrong pronouns. They got the $30,000 because they were fired for being transgender.”

Note that last sentence, an example of what Lobaczewski called paralogisms. Based on the above description, the individual was not fired for being transgender. The situation only escalated, it seems, when the employee insisted on being addressed by “their” pronouns. This implies that they could have kept their position—even in a state of being “transgender”—if they had not insisted. But Smith is equating the state of transgenerism with the requirement of constant social affirmation and submission to the transgender’s demands. Logically, if others refuse to submit, this somehow must obviate the transgenderism of the individual in question.

In the article above, Billboard Chris quotes Smith as saying:

Transphobia is a pattern of negative conduct towards trans people that begins with misgendering and can end with violence and murder.

Another paralogism. One could just as easily say that child abuse is a pattern of negative conduct towards children that beings with not letting them stick their fingers in electrical sockets and can end with violence and murder. (Maybe it even begins with birth and “assignment” of sex at that time.) Here’s my attempt at a truthful version of this dynamic:

Ponerogenesis is a pattern of negative conduct towards the psychologically normal majority that begins with being “nice” when one should be firm, tolerating forms of social and psychological dysfunction that cannot be allowed to gain any form of social or political power, and which can end in totalitarian systems founded upon the torture and mass murder of said psychologically normal people who retain their conscience and ability to distinguish basic facts.

Misgendering does not lead to violence and murder in any linear chain of cause and effect. Tolerating political psychopathology does.

The personality and cognitive-emotional dysfunction on display in these clips should be obvious to any even halfway psychologically normal person. So the fact that institutions like the NDP and DSA have become caricatures of themselves suggests that the rot runs deep. Asmongold nailed it again:

The problem is that we have enabled this by tolerating it.

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