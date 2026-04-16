Political Ponerology

Political Ponerology

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Chris N's avatar
Chris N
8d

What purports to be the Left here in Canada is truly deranged. The authentic Left was co-opted years ago

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Somatology7's avatar
Somatology7
8d

Make knowledge of Physiognomy great again.

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