Political Ponerology

Political Ponerology

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William Hunter Duncan's avatar
William Hunter Duncan
3d

If you work for the government or your income or welfare comes from the government you should not be able to vote.

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
3d

Service guarantees citizenship - would you like to know more?

Or put differently: neither I, actual intelligence, life experience, wisdom of age or erudition/education guarantees that the voter or the candidate with be a person of the moral character required of someone who is to choose leader, or be chosen as leader.

But a term of service, purely meritocratic for no other gain than franchise, no sinecures nor any nepotism, voluntary and only one chance ever in your life to do it, will.

Which is why almost everyone is against the idea, be they commie or liberatarian:

They know, inside and not admitted to their conscious mind, that they wouldn't have the gut and grit to even try.

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