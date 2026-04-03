On March 23, Jesse Watters of Fox News posted a now viral clip of college-aged Spring Break beachgoers being interviewed in climate-appropriate attire. As in many classics of the same genre, the youths are asked a series of questions, their replies to which display a lack of awareness of various current events and knowledge of certain points of fact, often dealing with geography. You’ve no doubt seen examples, such as “find this country on a map” or even, “name a country.”

In this latest iteration, the youths are first asked what their goals for the holiday are. Answers include variations on: getting drunk, sleeping with as many people as possible. Questions such as these follow: 1) What’s the biggest issue facing America? 2) Who is the Ayatollah? 3) What’s going on with Venezuela? Responses included 1) “What bikini I’m gonna wear next,” “Starbucks,” “obesity,” “ICE”, 2) “Who the fuck is Ayatollah?” “I have never heard that word,” 3) You mean that place in Spain?, or simply admitting they had no idea and didn’t care.

Twitter responses ranged from “I genuinely think we need sharia law after watching this degeneracy” to “Do you know how important this is for social development? These kids go on to be more socially adjusted than the kids who are entirely online. These are the people who work and vote and have kids. They are normal. Leave them alone.” Matt Walsh took something of a middle ground:

There’s basically no difference between this and the exact same kinds of “dumb spring breaker” videos you’d see 10 years ago or 20 years ago or 30 years ago. I actually don’t mind the fact that a bunch of 18 and 19 year old kids are totally ignorant about world affairs. That’s healthier than obsessively doomscrolling alone in your basement or whatever. The problem is that these kids can vote. We should all just agree that 19 year olds are stupid and don’t know anything, and that’s basically fine, but it’s also why they shouldn’t be able to vote. Raise the voting age to 25.

Walsh is right, but raising the voting age to 25 is the absolute minimum that needs to be done. It probably wouldn’t even help that much. As for the kids themselves, my thoughts are mixed. Are these kids unintelligent? Intelligent but ignorant? Or just uninterested? Probably a combination of all three, to varying degrees. I’ll take each in turn.

First, intelligence.

While it is unlikely to change any time soon, due, I think, largely to the “ratchet” effect of liberal policies—where a change, once made, is nearly impossible to undo completely—the franchise should be reduced, not expanded. However, baked into the current norms is the idea that voter competence plays some role in who gets to vote. That’s why children and the severely mentally incapacitated cannot vote. Most youths are stupid and don’t know anything, can’t make good decisions, have higher emotional reactivity, are more susceptible to peer pressure and manipulation, and have shorter time horizons. They lack life experience and an understanding of real-world issues and dynamics. (These are why many revolutionary and totalitarian movements mobilize the youth en masse.) Just as there is an age below which one should not be able to vote (with the proviso that there will always be individual exceptions, whatever the cutoff), there is probably also a similar threshold for intelligence. Lobaczewski thought that threshold was somewhere around an IQ of 80-85, but was aware that many would think even that too low.

It’s easy for many intelligent people—and well-educated but not very intelligent people—to look at these kids with contempt and a sense of self-satisfied superiority. But the fact is, some people are not very intelligent, and no amount of education will change that. That doesn’t mean they can’t lead useful lives. As the second poster above said, “These are the people who [will] work…and have kids. They are normal.” It may also be that some of these kids are genuinely intelligent, but simply uneducated and relatively inexperienced. But the words of that second poster’s reply represented by that sly ellipsis are part of the problem: “who work and vote.” Yes, they are normal. Yes, they work. No, they should probably not vote. At least not in their present state of development. And if they are intelligent but uneducated, they should not be able to vote until they gain at least a minimum of education and real-world experience, which colleges either don’t and can’t provide.

Regarding education, many of these young people should not be in college in the first place. Probably at most the top 10 to 15% of the population should receive a higher education, as it was a hundred years ago. Currently something like 62% of American kids go to college; 38% graduate, many with bullshit degrees. This is largely dictated by the job market, but it is unrealistic and causes more harm than good. Here’s what Lobaczewski had to say about universal, compulsory education:

If someone wanted to invent a more perfidious way of degrading an individual who is too poorly gifted to comprehend the curriculum, and of developing in him a complex of inadequacy, a conviction of the stupidity of normal people, as well as hostility towards those who are gifted, than the compulsion to sit at a school desk, he would be in no small trouble. Therefore, if we strive to implement [such education], we must be prepared for more and more high school graduates to pay for it with suffering and even with their lives [e.g., by suicide]. Therefore, this [notion] should be considered both unenforceable in practice and also—criminogenic.

Just as we need fewer voters, we need fewer universities, and more vocational and technical schools. And when it comes to voting, this should also play a role. While Walsh stuck to one change in his tweet above—raising the voting age to 25—last year he was more expansive in his vision:

How to fix America in four easy steps: You must speak English fluently to vote

You must be a US citizen and only a US citizen to vote

You must pass a 5th grade level civics test to vote

You must not be on any form of welfare to vote

That is fair enough. A 5th-grade-level civics test is a good first step. Here is Lobaczewski’s recommendation:

Concise and accessible textbooks based on reliable knowledge (up to 100 pages) will be developed in the necessary areas: 1) the economic geography of the country, 2) the political history of the last ninety years, 3) the basics of economics and management, 4) psychological and social issues, 5) constitutional law. … The amount of time a citizen would have to spend on such preparation would be moderately greater than that required to obtain a driver’s license. Those with college or high school education would need about three weeks of full-time study to prepare, and if studying on their own time would need two to three months. Citizens with primary or vocational education would take longer, two to three months of full-time study, and if studying after work, up to a year. Difficulties would start to arise at the level of mental dullness (IQ below 89)…

Note, however, that even these requirements would not necessitate knowing “who the fuck Ayatollah is.” If you follow current events, you will know. But how many people know who the Guru Granth Sahib is? Or the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople? Do they really need to? Which leads to the third issue: Do they just not care?

Not everyone is intelligent (or needs to be). Not everyone is educated (or needs to be). And not everyone is interested (or needs to be). And there will always be some people who are intelligent, educated, and who just don’t care. Politics, current events, world affairs—these do not interest them. And forcing them to become interested is as hopeless as someone forcing you to become interested in something you care nothing about.

These people also shouldn’t be allowed to vote.

Quantifying the issue, the above practice would remove access to political activity for the mentally abnormal or retarded (about 3.6% of the population), about half of those with the lowest aptitude (i.e., more than 6%), and a certain number of people with various mental aberrations. This makes a total of about 12%. To this we must also add a certain number of people for whom the affairs of the country are of little interest and who would choose not to seek the right to vote for other reasons.

Naturally, these numbers will be different for different countries. Lobaczewski thought that eligible voting population would approach 80 to 90% in various European nations. Others will naturally be lower than that, but probably none would be higher than 90%. (Given U.S. demographics, its eligible voting population would probably be no higher than around 80%. Canada’s would be 85% at most.)

It may even be that in a country like the U.S., a greater number of people should be able to qualify to vote along these terms than are actually currently capable. Maybe the education system really is that bad. So while I think it’s a good reminder that we have to make allowances for the natural variation found within humanity, we also have to consider that certain potentials are being squandered—perhaps even deliberately so. On that, I was amused to see how Michael A. Hoffman II characterized modern humanity back in 2001, in his book Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare, comparing the “fully human beings of old” to “the mind-bombed goofs and patsies which make up the overwhelming majority of an increasingly less-than-human modern mankind.” Or, more technically:

Modern man is the ideal hypnotic subject: puffed up on the idea that he is the crown of creation, he vehemently denies the power of the hypnotist’s control over him, even as his head bobs up and down on a string. What we observe in the population today are the three destructive symptoms of persons whose minds are controlled be alien forces: 1. Amnesia, i.e. loss of memory. 2. Abulia, i.e. loss of will. 3. Apathy, i.e. loss of interest in events vital to one’s own health and survival. Amnesia, abulia, and apathy are nearly-universal among us today and gaining a greater foothold with each passing day.

As Hoffman argues, we are convinced—largely through media—that we are powerless and can do nothing. This is reinforced through events such as the following:

The record shows that the recent revelations of occult crime are almost never accompanied by arrests, prosecutions, convictions and punishment of the initiates involved, hence the reputation of the cryptocracy’s invincibility is heightened by the revelations. Moreover, the spectacular nature of the revealed crimes carry a highly charged aura of the violent and the erotic and in the final analysis, when exposed to public attention, only become further grist for the seemingly limitless public appetite for shock-titillation and passive voyeurism.

Sounds familiar…

However, Hoffman writes:

The final coffin in the nail of our free will is the fact that we ourselves know in our heart of hearts that the above is false. That it is We the People who have the power and the responsibility and that we could crush Them tomorrow if we chose to. They are only an illusion, every bit as ephemeral as the patter of a carnival sideshow bunco artist, beckoning to us from the other side of the hootchie-kootchie tent. But if we overthrew them tomorrow we would have to write our own scripts. We would have to heal ourselves. We would have to admit the colossal waste and loss and destruction of the past years which our laziness and folly have made possible. We would have to experience the pain of being alive and responsible. We would have to start acting like men and women instead of as slaves and weaklings.

I would only add that the longer we act as slaves and weaklings, the more intense will be the pain of being alive and responsible when the time comes. The hedonistic beach kids among us will have to grow up really fast if they want to survive.

Share