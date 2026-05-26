Political Ponerology

Political Ponerology

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J. Martin's avatar
J. Martin
6h

Interesting. And it strikes me as odd the many parallels throughout history stories of bacchanalia, myths like Lycaon, and later the works of de Sade. It seems to be a repeating pattern in elite classes. It also puts certain religious “oppressions” into context.

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Highland Fleet Lute's avatar
Highland Fleet Lute
6h

I've never read any Aleister Crowley.

It didn't look like my cup of tea.

Although, with regard to esoterism and buggery, it has always seemed to me you wouldn't need to be a zen master plumber to know that ain't going anywhere any good.

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