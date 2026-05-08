Political Ponerology

Political Ponerology

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V. Dominique's avatar
V. Dominique
8d

If you haven't yet read it, "Foucault's Pendulum" by Umberto Eco is highly recommended.

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Bird's Brain's avatar
Bird's Brain
8d

Fascinating, thanks! I have noticed this phenomenon myself and wondered at its organizing principle.

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