The Three Fates by Alexander Rothaug (ca. 1910)

I have been contemplating this post for a while. But it was only after finishing Michael Hoffman’s Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare that I decided to attempt to hammer it out. I have previously written on the debate between ascribing malevolence or incompetence to those responsible for many of the evils we see in our world, concluding that the proper answer should be both. At least some malevolence always accompanies mass incompetence, and vice versa. Now I will tackle the debate between the coincidence theorists and the conspiracy theorists.

Snakes in the Grass Harrison Koehli · March 28, 2024 Idealism vs. materialism. Free will vs. determinism. Theism vs. atheism. Conspiracy vs. coincidence. LIHOP vs. MIHOP. Aliens vs. weather balloons. These are the dichotomous debates of our lives. And they rage on. Dip your toe into any one of them, and chances are you’ll be cut by the respective razors of Read full story

You have probably already guessed where I am going with this: another both/and rejoinder to the polarized either/ors dominating the discourse. If so, you are correct, but this one has a bonus feature: it’s weird.

On the one hand, you have those who couldn’t see a conspiracy if its members took turns slapping them in their smug faces while vocally spelling out the word: “C-O-N-S-P…” With each subsequent blow, their faith in coincidence and the incapacity of powerful people to conspire and lie about it becomes even stronger, as they chant the Litany of the Most Blessed Ostrich:

“I!” <slap!>

“Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone!”

“R!” <slap!>

“9/11 was just a catastrophic intelligence failure!”

“A!” <slap!>

“Roswell was a top-secret weather balloon!”

“C!” <slap!>

“Epstein killed himself!”

“Y!” <slap!>

“Wikipedia is the unbiased product of the collective wisdom of humanity!”

On the other hand, you have those who see conspiracies everywhere, manically analyzing compressed cellphone videos to determine that, yes, an infinite number of conspiracy-angels can in fact occupy the head of a single pixel, thus proving that [random event] is yet another false flag and the wool has been truly pulled over the eyes of the sheeple once again. All the evidence suggests this must be the case—even the evidence to the contrary, which must have been planted in order to discredit [my baroque theory of the week]. “QED, retards.”

Each group disdains the other with a great seething and will contemptuously roll their jaded eyes as they type the words, “Only a complete idiot could believe this was a [coincidence/conspiracy].”

Well, my fellow retards, prepare yourself for my own baroque theory of the week, the one that will utterly destroy both camps and blow the case wide open once and for all.

I will call it … synchro-conspiracy theory. Or maybe synchronspiracy theory. No, I don’t like that, either. Conspironicity theory? Nah. Wyrdweft, perhaps? Yes, there it is.

Wyrdweft

Wyrd = fate, destiny, the underlying power that weaves events (Old English wyrd).

Weft = the threads woven across the warp in a loom (Old English wefta).

So what is the question at hand, anyway? Take the assassination of John F. Kennedy. How are we to explain facts such as those described by authors like Hoffman (and fellow “King/Kill-33” author James Shelby Downard) and Peter Levenda?

As early as 1952, scientist and parapsychologist Andrija Puharich (later famous for having introduced Israeli psychic Uri Geller to the Stanford Research Institute scientists who would go on to create the Stargate remote-viewing program) held seances attended by members of the DuPont, Astor, and Forbes dynasties. Just months later, he pitched the U.S. military on the weaponization of psi abilities for psychological warfare. (Puharich was funded by various aspects of the U.S. government at this time, anticipating SRI’s work 20 years later. He was probably, at the very least “MK-ULTRA adjacent.”) The Forbes in question was Ruth Forbes Paine, whose best friend was Mary Bancroft, Allen Dulles’s mistress. Ruth’s daughter-in-law, Ruth Hyde Paine, was the landlady of Lee Harvey Oswald and his Russian wife, Marina, and got Lee his job at the Texas School Book Depository.

The assassination itself took place on 11/22/63 on Dealey Plaza, the site of a triple underpass/convergence of roads near the Trinity River, just a dozen or so miles south of the 33rd parallel and almost directly due east of the Trinity Site in the White Sands Proving Ground, New Mexico. It was named after a 33rd-degree Scottish Rite Mason, George Bannerman Dealey, and the site of Dallas’s first Masonic temple. 11 plus 22 is 33.

The overall “shape” of the scenario was augured by Maurice Maeterlinck in his short play, “The Cloud That Lifted” (1911/1923). It featured:

The assassination of a king.

Shots fired from a grassy knoll.

A shooter named “ Alec ” (Oswald’s pseudonym while in the Soviet Union).

Ambiguity about whether the assassin was working for Russia.

The coincidence theorist will shrug this all off as a whole lot of signs and fever-dreams signifying nothing. So what if Kennedy-hater Allen Dulles’s mistress was best friends with the mother-in-law of the Oswalds’ landlady who got him his job at Dealey Plaza? So what if Ruth and Mary spoke the week before the assassination? And so what if Dulles cut off Ruth’s testimony before the Warren Commission right as she was about to discuss that meeting and what her daughter-in-law had told her about the Oswalds? Things happen! And all those witnesses who died in mysterious and convenient circumstances (upwards of 100 by some counts), often right before they were scheduled to discuss what they knew? People die all the time. And all those Masonic 3’s? Pure numerological hogwash! If you look hard enough, you’ll be able to find such symbols everywhere.

The conspiracy theorist, by contrast, sees the patterns. Each and every detail was planned. Each and every suspicious death was at the hands of the conspirators. The contiguous States were scoured for the perfect Masonic location. Absolutely nothing was left to chance.

Or maybe, there is more than an aspect of serpentine serendipity that accompanies such conspiracies, through no conscious choice of the conspirators?

But first, another example, this one from Hoffman’s 2021 follow-up, Twilight Language: the 2012 Aurora theater mass shooting, committed at least in part by James Holmes.

Aurora, CO, is on 39th parallel (as are Columbine, the Denver International Airport, and the Dodona shrine in Greece).

The Denver airport hosted a giant statue of Anubis in 2010, guard dog of Isis (to whom Dodona was dedicated) and the personification of Sirius.

The shooting occurred during the “dog days” of summer which follow the heliacal rising of Sirius (when it appears red, though it is blue/white at night) and were traditionally ascribed to that star’s scorching heat.

Aurora (goddess of the dawn), Colorado (“colored red” in Spanish) = Red Dawn.

The 39th degree of the Misraim Rite of Freemasonry is called the Knight of the Red Eagle, associated with the red/rubedo stage of alchemy.

Key details of the shooting were present in the 1986 graphic novel Batman: Dark Knight Triumphant, illustrated by Frank Miller. It features a red/orange-haired gunman who stands up in a crowded, darkened movie theater and opens fire on the audience with a handgun, killing three. The film being shown is a sleazy, Batman-inspired porn movie. The screening at Aurora was of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Rises (2012), which itself displays “Sandy Hook” on a map of Gotham city where Commissioner Gordon (Gary Oldman) points out strike zones during a crisis—five months prior to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

Hoffman writes:

In certain occult crime rituals a synchronic work of literature, usually fiction, appears before the crimes are perpetrated, serving as a virtual script.

Morgan Robertson’s The Wreck of the Titan (1898) presaged the sinking of the Titanic (1912). Tom Clancy’s Debt of Honor (1994) featured a rogue pilot crashing a Boeing 747 into the U.S. Capitol building during a joint session of Congress, killing the President and most of the government leadership. The pilot episode of The Lone Gunmen (March 2001) featured terrorists hijacking a commercial airliner and attempting to crash it into the World Trade Center towers as part of a government conspiracy. Dean Koontz’s The Eyes of Darkness (first published in 1981, with details changed in 1990s reprints after the end of the Cold War) mentions a deadly man-made virus, “Wuhan-400,” a perfect bioweapon developed in a lab near Wuhan, China, and smuggled into the U.S. Then there was the timely but less impressive The End of October (2020) by Lawrence Wright, which while published right as Covid exploded, was written prior to the pandemic and featured a deadly coronavirus originating in Asia that spreads globally.

Snake Eyes (1998), directed by Brian De Palma and starring Nicolas Cage, anticipated the assassination of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University, for which Tyler Robinson is standing trial as the accused killer. The film’s assassination victim is Charles Kirkland (U.S. Secretary of Defense in the movie), who is shot in the neck while speaking at a public event (in this case, a boxing match). The assassination occurs on September 10 and involves a boxer named Lincoln Tyler (“Tyler the Executioner”), who is involved in the plot and takes the fall as part of a larger conspiracy involving shady weapons deals with Israel. A character named Zeitz provides a distraction by standing up and yelling during the crime (as did George Zinn in Utah). Cage’s character refers to an usher in the film as Twiggsy (Robinson’s boyfriend was Lance Twiggs), and a major storm named Hurricane Jezebel rages outside the arena (the feminist publication Jezebel ran a satirical piece cursing Kirk two days before his death).

Apophenia. Schizophrenia! Synchronicity?

I assume that following the conspiracist interpretation of these examples of “predictive programming,” the conspirators either take a pre-existing script and then follow it as closely as possible, or they have a hand in writing the script in the first place, like some contemporary version of a Chase Brandon CIA Hollywood liaison. I don’t think such a thing is impossible. It probably does happen like that, to some degree. But what if we ignore, for the moment, the notions of mere coincidence and sheer conspiracy.

What is a synchronicity? The word entered our lexicon via Carl Jung (who later coauthored a book on the concept with physicist Wolfgang Pauli). Jung defined it as “the simultaneous occurrence of two meaningfully but not causally related events,” or more generally and succinctly: an “acausal connecting principle.” I would question his use of the word “acausal” on philosophical grounds, more on which below. The classic example came from Jung’s practice. He was treating a young woman who was highly intelligent, well-educated, but extremely and rigidly rational and skeptical, apparently hindering her progress in psychotherapy. One day, she told Jung about the previous night’s dream in which someone gave her an expensive piece of gold jewelry in the shape of a scarab beetle.

While describing the dream, Jung heard a light rapping at the window behind him. Turning around, he saw a large insect trying to enter the darkened room through the closed window. He opened it, caught the creature in his hand, and examined it. It was a scarabaeid beetle—specifically the common rose-chafer (Cetonia aurata), which has a golden-green color and is the closest living insect in that region to the iconic golden scarab of Egyptian mythology. Jung handed the beetle to his patient and said: “Here is your scarab.”

The event was not only a remarkable coincidence; it was symbolically meaningful, the scarab being an ancient symbol of transformation, rebirth, and renewal. According to Jung, it was so striking that it broke through his patient’s rigid intellectual resistance, and her treatment progressed well from that point on.

Synchronicities of this sort are typically personal in nature. This one involved a patient and her therapist. The meaning was for her. But if the principle is sound, must synchronicities always be personal in nature? What about mass synchronicities? And must they always be “positive”? Can synchronicities also be malign, or duplicitous?

As I mentioned, all these ideas have been rolling around my mind for the past years. So it was a pleasant surprise to see Hoffman had already laid it out in print. He wrote, for instance:

Ritual is obsession in motion. Obsessive people are walking rituals and they attract, “coincidentally,” aids to their obsessions. If this is done consciously and the obsession happens to coordinate with the trend and tendency of the time, a lot more “coincidental” magnification will be forthcoming. Coincidence can be summoned. It’s a matter of attention and timing. First you become aware of—believing in and observing—the mechanism of coincidence when it agrees with your work, then you coordinate what you’re working on with what you were predestined to do. When you start to see the pattern of coincidence and it becomes a language for you, you have become either an initiate or a schizophrenic, take your pick, because you lose the protection of materialism—our protection against the disordering of the arrangement we’ve given to the world to make it manageable.

Occult crimes are profoundly symbolic and are in some instances so constructed in order that they might have what Freemason Anton Mesmer called “charm,” the ability to attract additional symbolism and synchronicity and trigger a type of contagion in time and space, which generates other catastrophic events of ritual significance, as indicated by the symbols and twilight language that are attached to them, as a spin-off from the primary rite of invocation. …the nature of the primary ritual working is such that not every resulting link in the chain of catastrophe is a product of direct human agency, but rather of the contagious rapport catastrophic force exhibits from out of the symbolic and synchronistic invocation put into motion by the primary…ritual.

For example, commenting on John Wayne Gacy’s murder of 33 victims—sometimes a deliberate signature of Masonic or “Cryptocratic” crime—he writes: “The sheer fury of his predation made him a force of nature and as such, coincidence seems to have bestowed occult symbolism on him.” Perhaps some of the coincidences associated with the Son of Sam killings were similarly invoked. One of the “sons” (David Berkowitz was part of a group) included a version of an Eliphas Levi sigil in one of the letters sent to New York police during the killings. One of the shootings took place outside the Elephas disco in Queens.

The possibilities of this “tentacular evil,” as Hoffman once refers to it, may take many forms. As in the case of Gacy, such acts may acquire occult symbolism “on the fly,” powered only by a brute, predatory magnetism. Gacy, by virtue of his psychology and behavior, had the right kind of “charm.” Perhaps some victims themselves may even turn out to be prime targets for assassination (witnesses in a court case, whistleblowers in fact or potential, probable victims of revenge attacks by third parties)—only to be taken out seemingly at random, by some serial killer or psychotic. When details of the victims’ lives are made public, conspiracy theorists will be certain that they must have been taken out deliberately. What if some weren’t? What if it was “just” a coincidence—a charged, charmed, meaningful coincidence?

Maybe other such victims are a result of a conspiracy; they are killed by hired guns. But by virtue of the circumstances—perhaps having to do with the “importance” of the conspirators, the victim, or both, in the network and workings of power and information—the murders attract a tapestry of occult symbolism all on their own. Street names drip with relevance, time references turn out, in retrospect, to be a bit too on the nose—so much so that even the conspirators might be surprised. The Internet soon discovers a movie from the 1980s that contains a dozen parallels to the murder. Are they tapping into the wyrdweft—the tapestry of fate woven by both human and other-than-human agency?

Some such crimes may even be committed by individuals or groups who style themselves sorcerers, who dabble in the occult whether as a hobby or as a serious pursuit. They don’t so much engineer the coincidences; rather, they “play” with a force that seems to bestow such signs upon them. They find themselves in the right place, at the right time, and the pieces all fit together. The fiendish flow state. The wicked wyrd.

Many researchers of the weird and strange have experienced something like this for themselves—minus the ultra violence. John Keel, for instance, author of The Mothman Prophecies, knew it well. Or countless authors of various Da Vinci Code–style investigations into arcane mysteries. When they become obsessed with the subject, a string of powerful synchronicities seems to guide them in directions they would not have imagined at the outset. They become convinced that each new coincidence is a confirmation that they are discovering the answers they are seeking—the truth. That may sometimes be the case. I know that I have often experienced something similar, though without the quality of obsession. If I am engaged in a particular subject, I often find that the piece I have needed just falls into my lap: the next book in my stack—which may have been waiting there unread for months or years—contains it, though I would never have thought it would; an online acquaintance sends me a book they wrote 10 years ago, and when I finally get around to reading it, it fits right into my current writing or research. Or, I “wish” there was a book that covered a particular topic in depth, and within days or months, it is published (often by Joshua Cutchin).

But Keel warns about the pitfalls of this phenomenon, particularly in the field of Forteana. While he repeated this warning in several of his writings, here is how he put it in Mothman:

I was being led to people and cases to support whatever theory I was working on at the time. I tested this by inventing some rather outlandish ideas. Within days I would receive phone calls, reports, and mail describing elements of those ideas. This was the feedback or reflective effect. Other investigators concerned with solving problems such as how flying saucers are propelled have automatically been fed, or led into, cases in which the witnesses supposedly viewed the interiors of the objects and saw things which confirmed the investigators’ theories. If the phenomenon can produce any effect through hallucination, it can easily support any theory.

It’s like a form of cosmic confirmation bias. H.P. Albarelli Jr. makes the same observation in his review of Peter Levenda’s Sinister Forces (as quoted by Jasun Horsley in Prisoner of Infinity), describing:

…a peculiar and recurring phenomen[on] by which one experiences odd and disconcerting coincidences, which quickly lead into still odder coincidences until one gets the overwhelming and unshakeable sense that one has been ordained by some invisible higher power to write his or her book …

In Twilight Language, Hoffman reiterates what he wrote 20 years earlier, with an additional warning:

A yarn is being spun and “charmed” conjunctions and interstices are formed, partly from invocation and partly from “surfing” a magnetic attraction that seems to organize anomalies around certain “words of power” and potent symbols. … We ourselves can generate the phenomena. We can begin to see coincidences everywhere. There has to be a selection so we remain mindful of how our perception itself becomes part of the process of invocation.

We should be keenly aware that not everything in the symbolic stream is of profound remarkability. Discerning the difference between the actual communication being conveyed by Twilight Language—between that and signal noise—is the difference between a higher state of consciousness and a form of debilitation that can mimic the classic symptoms of mental illness

While reading Hoffman’s sequel, I “coincidentally” watched Jesse Michels’s interview with Levenda, where they discuss some of the above examples of “predictive programming.” Michels asks Levenda:

Q: And so is this like, you’re glitching into a future that already, in a block universe, pre-exists, and you’re sort of figuring that out, figuring out what’s happening—you’re getting some download? Or is it some sort of predictive programming where you are causing the future by writing about these things? A: I think we have to go back to Rust Cole [the character in True Detective] and time is a spiral … The glitch is the proof that this is a malleable reality that we live in.

Levenda goes on to discuss the multiple calendars used for the determination of holy days and rituals in Indonesia, describing the resulting mindset as one that is “based on the idea of synchronicity and coincidence and different levels of reality operating at different times, or operating at the same time but different levels of reality.” Recall Hoffman above: ritual, obsession, and attention allow one to “tap into” the wyrdweft in a kind of positive feedback relationship, multiplying coincidence. Reading Hoffman suggests to me that some conspirators are very aware of this phenomenon.

I mentioned above that I didn’t like Jung’s characterization of synchronicity as an “acausal” principle. What he probably meant was that it doesn’t follow the standard presuppositions regarding causality in a materialist sense: as mechanical, deterministic chains of cause and effect. But that’s a very anemic view of causality. To me, acausality suggests a process without meaning, something outside of the perceptible order or logos of creation, purely random and incomprehensible as anything but random. I agree with David Ray Griffin’s criticism of Jung on this point and prefer to think of synchronicity as something like “non-local causation.” If anything, synchronicity hints at a more fundamental type relationship in the causal matrix we call reality. Local, mechanical cause and effect is rational because it is steeped in comprehensibility: we can recognize it because it means something in the world and to us. We can recognize structures and patterns, and make sense of the world in the process. And what is more meaningful than meaning itself, unmediated by billiard-ball-like connections?

Contemporary philosopher Chris Langan also discusses different types of causation. In his CTMU (cognitive-theoretic model of the universe), the ordinary, classical causation, where causes precede effects, is called retarded causation. It flows from past to future: a prior state (cause) determines a later state (effect) according to fixed laws, e.g., physical and chemical. Our knowledge of retarded causation is how we can launch rockets, control chemical reactions, and catch baseballs. However, our picture of reality is incomplete (and itself somewhat retarded) with only this understanding of causation. In advanced causation, effects in the present or past are shaped by future states or potentials. It allows the universe to “pull” itself toward certain outcomes. In this way, current events (in both senses of the phrase) may anticipate future states or events, such as the emergence and viability of life on a currently lifeless planet, for instance. With advanced causation in operation, both past and future are able to be consistent across time, such that the “past” anticipates or prepares the ground for various “futures.” The tree is not incompatible or inconsistent with the acorn, but is anticipated in its structure and potential. Finally, metacausation combines and transcends both to provide the full picture of what is really going on with causation, a kind of creative feedback between retarded and advanced causation, between the actual and the potential, the current state and the possible future states. The creative present. The wyrdweft.

So is time a spiral, as Levenda suggests? Maybe in some ways—metaphorically, at least—but I find it more helpful to think of something like an additional dimension of time, perpendicular to our own. Langan calls this “metatime,” a higher-order time outside our experience of linear time, in and from which metacausality occurs (and in which the potentials for all future and past events exist meta-simultaneously). Others have proposed similar conceptions, e.g., German theoretical physicist Burkhard Heim, who posited two additional dimensions perpendicular to spacetime, which govern the formation of structures and patterns, evolutionary direction and the “arrow of time” (i.e., retarded causation), information, and higher-order processes that influence the lower world of spacetime, and which allow for non-local organization, goal-directed effects (or advanced causation), and structures that influence events across linear time without being bound by it (teloi or telons).

Wyrdweft, in this context, is not just an explanation for many (though not necessarily all) of the coincidences that accompany various conspiracies; it describes a deeper principle of reality itself. I would argue it governs the very fabric of reality, with those synchronicities that get noticed being merely discrete examples of the principle in action. Quantum nonlocality may be another such example, with each “entangled” particle sharing a meaningful or structural relationship, mediated not by local, physical connection, but one that is atemporal and nonspatial (meta-physical) in nature.

Everything has meaning, and to some degree, everything shares in the same meaning. From subatomic particles to our personal interactions, everything and everyone shares in a hierarchy of purposes and meanings in relation to everything else. The electron serves a purpose, both in the structure and purpose of a particular atom, and in its potential interactions with other types of atoms. It is the instantiation of a meaning that has relevance to everything in its environment. And as one tiny piece of a wider universe, it shares in that wider, universal meaning. Photons of light cross the vast intergalactic abyss to reach our humble planet, for instance.

And if everything shares in the same meaning, to greater or lesser degrees, then there are potentially “synchronicities” everywhere. You just need to look for them. If Jung had ignored the rapping at his window, the scarab synchronicity would never have been recognized. If any of the above-mentioned authors had not gone down their respective rabbit holes of research, the coincidences never would have been noticed. The thing that makes a synchronicity a synchronicity isn’t simply the nonlocal shared meanings; it is the act of observation that combines and holds them in one conscious thought. But no synchronicity truly goes unnoticed. The source of all meaning sees them. That is how I envision the vision of God: an unimaginably complex and “synchronous” mosaic of interlocking meanings unfolding as part of one grand purpose. We ordinarily only catch glimpses of this wyrdweft.

Some of these synchronicities will be private in nature and meaning. Some will be public. And depending on the nature of the wider complex of meaning in which one finds oneself, they may be benign, positive, or negative. As Hoffman put it above, coincidences may multiply if one’s obsession “happens to coordinate with the trend and tendency of the time.” The trend and tendency of our time are more often than not diabolical. The resulting string of coincidences may provide a confirmation that this is the case (as Hoffman’s examples suggest to me). Or they might be a path to madness, an inducement to obsession and blind alleys, as in the case of many rabbit-hole spelunkers. Some may even be a form of divine intervention, the collapsing of possibilities (the activation of parallel meanings) spanning all levels of reality “simultaneously” and not limited to time or space.

But like all things, this phenomenon can be hacked. On the most basic level, a human predator can engineer an ersatz synchronicity for the purpose of manipulating a target. An intelligence agency with access to vast amounts of surveillance data can do the same. And an X-intelligence could conceivably do likewise. In Twilight Language, Hoffman asks: “how does synchronicity arise and order itself?”

Is it exclusively manipulated by an extra-human agency? If not, what role does human agency play? Using Mesmer as a navigator, is there a kind of Nikola Tesla-like “tower” or “antenna,” not necessarily purely physical, that attracts and orders synchronicity? If something like that exists, is it aimed, like a weapon or a means of engineering humanity? If so, how does it operate and who is the operator?

Horsley, in Prisoner of Infinity, cautions against taking the “coincidence goblin” interpretation too far, writing:

…the rather esoteric (and fanciful) notion of a ‘conspiracy [or coincidence] goblin,’ while having some merit, may also be a means for redirecting attention away from any possible real-world implications of the data … by passing them off as evidence of goblins (the implicate order of things) rather than of any human-based conspiracy. In most cases, I find it is not a case of either/or, but both/and.

I get the impression this is what Hoffman is suggesting. It’s what I have intuited over the years as well. Ponerogenic actors attract a particular type of coincidence because they tap into the “god of this world.” The conspiracy theorists and the coincidence theorists are both trapped in the materialist, retarded-causation view of reality, safe in its “protection against the disordering of the arrangement we’ve given to the world to make it manageable.” Ironically, I think wyrdweft better describes the “arrangement” of the world. At the very least, it can resolve some of the differences between the conspiracist and the coincidental worldviews, softening their respective hard edges and the extremes that often make both difficult to believe.

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