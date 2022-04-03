“Harrison Koehli writes about pathopolitics, psychopathy, and mass hysteria - take a deep dive into psychopathic political leadership. Harrison is the editor of Political Ponerology by Andrew M. Lobaczewski.”...”
“Through both his video show, MindMatters, as well as his editing and release of the new edition of Political Ponerology, Harrison has been fighting the good fight, bringing to wider attention the dangers of pathocracy. I'm excited to see that he's created a substack as a new front in advancing discussion and awareness of the topic. I highly recommend you follow his work. ”...”