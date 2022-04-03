Political Ponerology is the underground classic book by Polish psychologist Andrew M. Lobaczewski. This is the first substack to be devoted exclusively to elucidating and expanding on its content, written by the editor of the new revised, expanded edition.

Political ponerology is the scientific study of political evil. Along the way, we will cover: psychopathy and other personality disorders, mass hysteria, other psychological phenomena, secular cycles, ideology, propaganda, totalitarianism, and more.

