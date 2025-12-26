Political Ponerology
"A Different Species": Epstein's Pseudo-Elite Psychopathy
The partial release of the Epstein files has prompted some interesting responses.
Feb 23
•
Harrison Koehli
152
51
52
"Corruption Isn't Theft—It's Survival Training"
Lessons on corruption from a Russian, and why Westerners come across as naive
Feb 3
•
Harrison Koehli
118
41
30
January 2026
Revolutionary Politics in the Tropics
A case study on logocratic ideas
Jan 13
•
Harrison Koehli
44
6
9
December 2025
Third-World Morality Is Brain-Damaged
Merry Christmas, everybody, and thank you all for pushing this Substack over the 10,000-subscriber mark!
Dec 26, 2025
•
Harrison Koehli
234
72
43
Grokipedia Critiques Ponerology
Part 2 of Grok's take on ponerology
Dec 2, 2025
•
Harrison Koehli
30
9
8
November 2025
Grokipedia Does Political Ponerology
Part 1 of Grok's take on ponerology
Nov 28, 2025
•
Harrison Koehli
62
9
21
The Tinpot Gods of the West
A Guest Post by Spaceman Spiff
Nov 18, 2025
•
Spiff
113
125
25
Democracy's Fatal Flaw and More on Forgiveness
Logocratic principles on display in Tucker Carlson's recent interview with George Santos
Nov 10, 2025
•
Harrison Koehli
70
23
15
October 2025
"What Did You Say About My Sister?"
A case study on borderlines, scapegoats, and family honor
Oct 21, 2025
•
Harrison Koehli
123
41
14
"Instincted" to Death: When Forgiveness Fails
Josh Slocum recently had me on his show, Disaffected, to talk about forgiveness and what Josh calls “forgiveness discourse.”
Oct 7, 2025
•
Harrison Koehli
121
95
22
September 2025
Charlie Kirk and the "Left"
According to Peter Turchin’s database on American political violence—specifically, political assassinations, attempted and successful—this decade has…
Sep 21, 2025
•
Harrison Koehli
163
70
35
Caesar Derangement Syndrome
The original political pathology
Sep 8, 2025
•
Harrison Koehli
139
43
33
