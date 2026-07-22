Two years ago I wrote a series of articles on Karen Mitchell’s PhD thesis on the Predatory Personality Model (links further below). Her more approachable book on the subject is now available for the mass market. You can purchase it on Amazon or Abbey’s (Australia and worldwide).

In anticipation of the book’s release, Karen and I recorded the following discussion:

On this episode we discuss Dr. Karen Mitchell’s book Human Predators and her research on harmful people across settings such as business, law, medicine, media, religion, and politics. She argues that predators outside prison are common, often act covertly through emotional and social abuse, and share similar traits and tactics regardless of labels like narcissist or psychopath. We also discuss her view that the DSM can blur distinctions between predators and traumatized victims, especially in categories like borderline personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder. Karen describes how predators target vulnerable “prey,” use gaslighting and coercion, and can cause severe psychological harm, while also pointing to behavioral red flags and the need for better awareness and screening in leadership roles. Karen’s recommended shows (referred to in the discussion): Wild republic (German miniseries)

Fifteen-Love (British miniseries)

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

Wild, Wild Country

Escaping Utopia

Fake (Australian miniseries)

The Tinder Swindler

Dr Death

The Family Website: https://www.kalmor.com.au/ Twitter: https://x.com/karenmitchell__ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drkarenmitchell_/

I recommend my readers buy and read the book. And while you’re at it, get a copy for a friend or family member. If you have already read her thesis, this is mostly new material you won’t find there. As I wrote in my endorsement for it, I think it is the first book since Cleckley’s Mask of Sanity to break new ground on the subject.

For those readers who may have missed it, here is my series on Karen’s thesis:

Introducing the Persistent Predatory Personality Harrison Koehli · August 9, 2024 In my recent interview with Unbekoming, I mentioned that a reader had recommended the work of Dr. Karen Mitchell. Since then I have been continuing to read her 2024 PhD thesis, Psychopaths, Narcissists, Machiavellians, Toxic Leaders, Coercive Controllers: Subsets of One Overarc… Read full story

How to Investigate Successful Predators Harrison Koehli · August 30, 2024 How can we effectively study “successful” psychopaths? It’s easy enough to study the unsuccessful ones: prisons provide a captive audience for researchers. But what about the elusive corporate psychopath? The corrupt but charismatic governor? The well-respected bank exec who is also a pedophile? Maybe we can gain access to one or a few for close study, … Read full story

Control through Calculated Ferocity Harrison Koehli · September 11, 2024 “It is truly terrifying being up against them. It is also isolating. It is also very difficult to describe. Once you know the type you can recognise it, even when others can’t see it. They are highly dangerous people.” (Category 2 participant) Read full story

The Intraspecies Predator Harrison Koehli · September 23, 2024 Dr. Karen Mitchell describes the second set of persistent predatory personality attributes like this: “They are motivated and operate differently and darkly.” In other words, there is something fundamentally different about the PPP, and this difference has a particular quality: a predatory, malevolent core. Lobaczewski would call i… Read full story

Masks of Sanity Harrison Koehli · October 1, 2024 So far I have summarized the first two groupings of attributes in the persistent predatory personality model. Group 1 (“Drive the agenda”) covers the PPP’s need for control in all situations, and their response to having that control challenged. Group 2 (“Motivated and operate differently and darkly”) highlights the exceptional dif… Read full story

Dead Inside Harrison Koehli · October 21, 2024 The fourth and final set of five attributes in Dr. Karen Mitchell’s persistent predatory personality (PPP) model has to do with the inner landscape of such people: “they don’t experience feelings in the … Read full story

Twenty-Five Predatory Tactics Harrison Koehli · October 28, 2024 The persistent predatory personality (PPP) tactics are covered briefly in the main text of Mitchell’s thesis, but more extensively in the final appendix (O). She lists 25 of them, which DPs (dark personalities) “use to punish, harm, humiliate, demean, and destroy others; to win; to … Read full story

The Varieties of Predatory Experience Harrison Koehli · November 8, 2024 We’ve now covered the attributes and tactics from Karen Mitchell’s persistent predatory personality (PPP) model. This post rounds out the model with a number of differentiators. In other words, these items are not diagnostic, because they will manifest differently in dark personalities (DPs) on an individual basis. Read full story

Pathocrats Want To Destroy You Harrison Koehli · November 20, 2024 Chapter 5 of Dr. Mitchell’s thesis concerns a number of “points of contention and other issues.” I will only cover a handful of the issues as the rest are covered briefly in my previous articles. Read full story

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