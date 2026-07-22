Political Ponerology

Political Ponerology

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
Jul 22

Absolutely no aspertions or accusations of any kind meant against Dr Mitchell or you, but:

[The entire argument about human predators could just as easily fit as a strategy used by such a person to snare victims into unthinkingly following the one informing them about predators.]

It is the same problem, or almost the same, as when you write a book about poisonous plants and mushrooms/toadstools; it serves just as well as a poisoners field manual.

That said, it is good to learn the tells of the entire family of what was called personality disorders when I took very basic psychology at uni as part of sociology. The hardest for most I think is realising and accepting that true personality disorders cannot be cured or even treated (barring incarceration) - there's simply nothing to cure. The disorder is the outside world's judgement on the aberrant behaviours deemed unacceptable, but the personality is the true one of that person.

One might just as well try to cure lefthandedness.

A hard lesson for well-meaning people who do not want others to suffer, or cause suffering, but a necessary one lest the good become victims or even worse, enablers and protectors of the disturbed ones.

Obligatory caveat: as with all mental disorders, forms of retardation and what not, it is important always to remember that any kind of behaviour, any phrase, any thing about someone can easily be pathologised and turned into "proof" that there is something wrong. Clear and systematical and consistent patterns are what to look for, not random oddities.

Reply
Share
24 replies by Harrison Koehli and others
Ted's avatar
Ted
Jul 22

Thank you, Mr. Koehli, I'll be buying the book.

Still dealing with these types every day. I've some new insights since you and I had our brief conversation a couple of years ago, and I can't escape the nagging suspicion that I'm still (to some degree) "reinventing the wheel."

Actionable information on specific methods for dealing with DT types in business, is rather thin on the ground. Trying to refine my methodology as I mentor my staff on precisely what to do, how and when.

If you ever have the "bandwidth" and are curious about individual cases, send me a PM.

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Harrison Koehli · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture